AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Concept Art Takes Us Back To Pandora's Oceans; VFX Supervisor Teases New Tulkun

New concept art from Avatar: Fire and Ash takes us back to Pandora's stunning oceans as VFX Supervisor Richard Baneham sheds new light on plans to further explore the world of the franchise's space whales.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Avatar was a box office hit in 2009, and 13 years later, 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water was also a huge hit, grossing over $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Now, all eyes are on Avatar: Fire and Ash to do the same this December.

The sequel introduced us to Payakan, a tulkun (space whale), who is now confirmed to return in the next instalment. Talking to Empire (via SFFGazette.com), VFX supervisor and executive producer Richard Baneham said, "He’s turned out to be one of the most popular characters." 

"The reaction emboldened us to go forward and play Payakan at the very highest level," he continued, adding that Payakan now has a female friend, Ta'nok, "another outcast" who has a really "great dynamic" with her fellow tulkun. 

Then, there are clan leaders, Matriarch and Patriarch. "Matriarch is a very interesting character," Baneham teased. "She’s in full regalia. We’re using rings and tattoos as a way to suggest [history] beyond what we’re seeing."

As well as taking us back underwater, Avatar: Fire and Ash looks set to explore a fiery corner of Pandora by introducing a new tribe of Ash People, known as the Mangkwan Clan. 

Filmmaker James Cameron has previously said that the Ash People are a reflection of the worst side of N'avi, suggesting he pulled inspiration from reality when he noted, "We have a lot of anger and a lot of rage in the world we live in right now."

The threequel's other newly introduced N'avi tribe will be nomadic and travel through the air; however, the Ash People "were destroyed by volcanic eruptions, so they resent nature and everything the forest Na'vi preach."

Avatar: Fire and Ash was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, but soon realised there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

In the threequel, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though that's really all we have in terms of officially released plot details right now.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash and the movie will be released in theaters on December 19. 

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/7/2025, 8:18 AM
Will it beat Ne Zha 2 as the highest grossing movie this year? TBC
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/7/2025, 8:34 AM
@vectorsigma - easily
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/7/2025, 9:27 AM
@vectorsigma - there’s fans of series it’s reason first movie beat avengers end game box office numbers I don’t like movies but it does have high scores on rotten tomatoes critics and movie reviews
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/7/2025, 8:21 AM
The oceans are not what we are curious about in the Fire & Ash Avatar movie.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/7/2025, 8:52 AM
@IAmAHoot - eh. The boy's bond with the whale was a highlight for me
Kadara
Kadara - 4/7/2025, 9:10 AM
@Vigor - Likewise! But with a title, Fire and Ask, I am not expecting whales lol.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/7/2025, 8:29 AM

Oh boy. More of this beautiful junk.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/7/2025, 8:34 AM
I'll be there
Kadara
Kadara - 4/7/2025, 9:11 AM
@bobevanz - Day one! At IMAX 3D 😎
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/7/2025, 9:09 AM

Imagine if Cameron took his enormous talent and turned these beautiful movies into well written great movies. Imagine how much money that would make.

The old plot is just so overdone and depressing. Evil white guys show up to take the vastly valuable resource while not caring that they destroy the land or care about displacing and/or killing the indigenous people and animals.

C'mon Cameron. Turn the corner and evolve these movies into something greater. Make these beautiful movies the most incredible science fiction achievement of our lifetimes. We know you CAN do it.

