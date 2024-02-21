DUNE: PART TWO Is "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes With A Near-Perfect 97%

The review embargo for Dune: Part Two lifted earlier on, and critics have been posting their verdicts on Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel throughout the day.

So, has the next film in the saga been as well-received as its predecessor? Though there are a couple of negative write-ups, the consensus (so far) seems to be that Part Two lives up to and arguably surpasses the first movie.

Out of the sprawling ensemble cast, leads Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are almost universally praised, along with the debuting Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Nobody has a bad word to say about the movie on a technical level, but some feel the depictions of the Fremen leave something to be desired, and - like the first film - the fact that Part Two ends on another cliffhanger (of a sort) has come in for some criticism.

Even so, out of 113 reviews counted, only 3 are "rotten," and the movie has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-Fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.