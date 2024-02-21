DUNE: PART TWO Is "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes With A Near-Perfect 97%

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1, and the review embargo lifted earlier today, with Denis Villeneuve's sequel quickly achieving "certified fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2024 10:02 PM EST
Via SFFGazette

The review embargo for Dune: Part Two lifted earlier on, and critics have been posting their verdicts on Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel throughout the day.

So, has the next film in the saga been as well-received as its predecessor? Though there are a couple of negative write-ups, the consensus (so far) seems to be that Part Two lives up to and arguably surpasses the first movie.

Out of the sprawling ensemble cast, leads Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are almost universally praised, along with the debuting Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Nobody has a bad word to say about the movie on a technical level, but some feel the depictions of the Fremen leave something to be desired, and - like the first film - the fact that Part Two ends on another cliffhanger (of a sort) has come in for some criticism.

Even so, out of 113 reviews counted, only 3 are "rotten," and the movie has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-Fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

DUNE: PART TWO Is A Warning On Religious Fanaticism According To Timothée Chalamet
WruceBayne - 2/21/2024, 10:31 PM
I gotta rewatch the 1st one.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 10:39 PM
@WruceBayne - same

Planning to do it before I go see this.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/21/2024, 10:37 PM
The hype is real🥲



Can't [frick]ing wait🖖💪✌️😳🔥🦸❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯
DarkModeDan - 2/21/2024, 10:49 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - "I must not hype. Hype is the mind-killer. Hype is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my hype. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. Where the hype has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain." 😤
mountainman - 2/21/2024, 10:38 PM
Only read a few reviews, but I didn’t see any complaints about the Fremen.

Is this people complaining about them seeking a white savior? Or some other nonsense modern day complaint that means nothing to normal people not in the media?
McMurdo - 2/21/2024, 11:09 PM
@mountainman - lol I guarantee you that is precisely what it is. But I'm confused....are those who rated it positive also complaining about the Fremen or are we referencing 3 total reviewers out of 113 who are complaining about the Fremen?
ModHaterSLADE - 2/21/2024, 10:39 PM
Damn good cast and one of the best sci fi directors in the game. Hard not to be excited for this.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 10:56 PM
Sweet , can’t wait to see it!!.

Glad to hear that Austin Butler is being praised for his performance as Feyd Rautha since he’s the new character i’m most looking forward to honestly…

It’s crazy to see his journey from Disney/CW teen heartthrob to working with the likes of Denis Villenueve & Jeff Nichols so good for him!!.
DarkModeDan - 2/21/2024, 10:58 PM
I got super lucky with the IMAX Fan First tickets. Sunday can't get here soon enough.

AmazingFILMporg - 2/21/2024, 11:18 PM
@DarkModeDan -


Let us know what you thought!!!!!😳
McMurdo - 2/21/2024, 11:00 PM
"I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain."
DarkModeDan - 2/21/2024, 11:04 PM
Arthorious - 2/21/2024, 11:17 PM
This will remove that bad taste of rebel moon.
Forthas - 2/21/2024, 11:42 PM
Based on these reviews, it seems like the film is going to exceed my lofty expectations which I was skeptical could even be met. I am so pumped for this film.
mpk1988 - 2/21/2024, 11:52 PM
Not as positive word if mouth as I expected. The BBC also gave a very critical review . I'll be watching it anyway.

