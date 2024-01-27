New DUNE: PART TWO Teaser And Total Film Covers Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters on March 1, and Warner Bros. has announced that tickets are now on sale via a new teaser featuring some new footage.

The promo is brief, but we do get a new look at Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) preparing for his brutal battle against the evil Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler).

In Frank Herbert's novel, Feyd is the other nephew of Baron Harkonnen, and while this may still be the case in the movie, a previous teaser indicated that he will be one of the assassins the Emperor (Christopher Walken) sends to eliminate Paul "Muad'Dib" as his legend grows on Arrakis.

We also have a new IMAX poster and a pair of Total Film covers spotlighting Paul and Chani (Zendaya).

Experience the movie event of the year on the big screen. #DuneMovie tickets are on sale NOW. Only in theaters March 1.

We are proud to announce that #DuneMovie will be presented in IMAX 70mm Film, with select sequences in 1.43:1. Beginning March 1st at 12 flagship theatres. Tickets available now.

Exclusive: Head back to Arrakis with Total Film's brand new cover story on Dune: Part Two!



The subscriber-exclusive cover is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover (right) hits shelves on Thursday, 1 February!

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.