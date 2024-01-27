New DUNE: PART TWO Teaser And Total Film Covers Released As Tickets Go On Sale

The second part of Denis Villeneuve's planned Dune trilogy is set to hit theaters on March 1, and Warner Bros. has announced that tickets are now on sale via a new teaser promo...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters on March 1, and Warner Bros. has announced that tickets are now on sale via a new teaser featuring some new footage.

The promo is brief, but we do get a new look at Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) preparing for his brutal battle against the evil Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler).

In Frank Herbert's novel, Feyd is the other nephew of Baron Harkonnen, and while this may still be the case in the movie, a previous teaser indicated that he will be one of the assassins the Emperor (Christopher Walken) sends to eliminate Paul "Muad'Dib" as his legend grows on Arrakis.

We also have a new IMAX poster and a pair of Total Film covers spotlighting Paul and Chani (Zendaya).

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/27/2024, 11:32 AM
what’s the projected opening weekend box office for this? any chance of this at least crawling past 100m?

doesn’t seem to be much traction or attention outside the few who seen the first one. seeing a lot of “boring” and “dry” comments on IG, X, etc..
Apophis71 - 1/27/2024, 11:46 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - No solid projections yet but most articles speculating on it are all saying it is set to make at least double the first with some putting it on track for a potential north of a billion WWBO but non I've seen seem to be based on actual early ticket sales or anything.

Worth noting however the fist made a respectable $400m considering it was released during the timeframe where there will still pandemic measures and was released on stream same day of full film release.

This time has non of the direct COVID related issues for theatres and is not being released online at the same time and whereas last time only had IMAX for two weeks this time it is getting six weeks.
TheComedian67 - 1/27/2024, 12:04 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce -

I can't see it breaking any records, the first didn't really resonate with the general audience, but I bet it'll do comparable to the first and bring him a respectable take.
Apophis71 - 1/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@TheComedian67 - Can't base anything on 2021 numbers when it was also streamed same day as release but considering it was the period of less theatres open and restricted seating and/or vaccine requirements in many which were whilst the last Bond and second Venom had only been out a couple weeks. A $400m box office can't be considered bad either when WWBO it made close to the likes of Shang-Chi (the number two domestic) and double that of Ghostbusters afterlife and more domestic than films like Godzilla V Kong and The Suicide Squad which had more brand recognition.

Box office didn't realy show any signs of any sort of recovery until a couple months later with No Way Home when more theatres were opening and less restrictions on seating and mandates on masks and the like were also being dropped.

This is not to say a given it will do better/well, just that can't base anything on the past numbers for a film you could watch at home opening weekend at the height of the pandemic and thus viewing numbers for the first on initial release may not be well reflected in JUST looking at BO compared to ones that didn't have same day streaming release.
ginger456 - 1/27/2024, 12:44 PM
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/27/2024, 11:39 AM
This has me so excited. It's been years since I've been this excited for a movie. I'm definitely seeing this at the theater with some friends where we could have beers while we watch the movie.
kylo0607 - 1/27/2024, 11:41 AM
This will be easily movie of the year.

Part 1 was incredible and looks like Villenueve will stick the landing with Part 2 as well.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/27/2024, 12:11 PM
The first movie was great, but got a feeling this is gonna be even better with things looking like they're really gonna pick up.
Shivermetimbers - 1/27/2024, 12:49 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Couldn't agree more. Been a while since I had this much anticipation to see a movie. Probably when the last one came out actually. I miss the days when I felt like that about the comic book movies.
ModHaterSLADE - 1/27/2024, 12:54 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Agreed. Only comic films I'm remotely hyped for are Deadpool and the next Pattinson Batman flick.
Apophis71 - 1/27/2024, 12:55 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Esp as with the books the action only realy gets going AFTER he joins with the Fremen so the issues some may have with the first are unlikely to be an issue in the second, if anything the exact opposite.

The first looked great and a great adaption of the first half of the book so unless they totaly mess up if anything this one should be even better on a number of levels for the GA (and not just fans of the books).
AmazingFILMporg - 1/27/2024, 12:25 PM
Not only will this film be great but it will be one of the biggest films of the year💪

