JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH First Footage Released; Universal Confirms First Trailer Will Arrive BEFORE Super Bowl

It's not cheap for studios to air TV spots during the Super Bowl. Whether it's worth spending tens of millions of dollars on a 30-second promo that will have to compete with countless others for attention is also up for debate.

However, the Big Games still marks the opportunity to get a first look at new releases in front of a huge audience. The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be skipping the annual sporting event as the first trailer arrives tomorrow.

Now, it seems we can add Jurassic World Rebirth to the list because Universal Pictures has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that the first trailer will be released on Wednesday, February 5.

That news comes with the first footage from the movie showcasing Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis. As you might expect, we get a glimpse of an unknown dinosaur that's bound to cause these two problems as they explore the jungle around them.

It's previously been said that Jurassic World Rebirth picks up five years after the events of Dominion. Dinosaurs are dying out due to the modern world being inhospitable to them, meaning they've largely fled to the safety of a small region in the tropics around the equator.

Humans being humans, they aren't left alone for long because a pharmaceutical company hopes to use dinosaur DNA to create a new life-saving drug.

Zora Bennett (Johansson), who filmmaker Gareth Edwards has called "a special-ops, ex-CIA type," is contracted to infiltrate the region and extract the DNA. She'll be joined by the captain of the team's ship, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend).

However, the mission goes wrong when Zora receives a mayday signal from a civilian boat that capsized from an attack, forcing this group to watch out for the Delgado family, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.