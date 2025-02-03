JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH First Footage Released; Universal Confirms First Trailer Will Arrive BEFORE Super Bowl

We won't need to wait until Sunday for the first footage from Jurassic World Rebirth because a trailer teaser has just dropped, confirming we're getting a full trailer later this week. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's not cheap for studios to air TV spots during the Super Bowl. Whether it's worth spending tens of millions of dollars on a 30-second promo that will have to compete with countless others for attention is also up for debate.

However, the Big Games still marks the opportunity to get a first look at new releases in front of a huge audience. The Fantastic Four: First Steps may be skipping the annual sporting event as the first trailer arrives tomorrow.

Now, it seems we can add Jurassic World Rebirth to the list because Universal Pictures has confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that the first trailer will be released on Wednesday, February 5. 

That news comes with the first footage from the movie showcasing Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis. As you might expect, we get a glimpse of an unknown dinosaur that's bound to cause these two problems as they explore the jungle around them. 

It's previously been said that Jurassic World Rebirth picks up five years after the events of Dominion. Dinosaurs are dying out due to the modern world being inhospitable to them, meaning they've largely fled to the safety of a small region in the tropics around the equator. 

Humans being humans, they aren't left alone for long because a pharmaceutical company hopes to use dinosaur DNA to create a new life-saving drug. 

Zora Bennett (Johansson), who filmmaker Gareth Edwards has called "a special-ops, ex-CIA type," is contracted to infiltrate the region and extract the DNA. She'll be joined by the captain of the team's ship, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend).

However, the mission goes wrong when Zora receives a mayday signal from a civilian boat that capsized from an attack, forcing this group to watch out for the Delgado family, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez). 

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:03 PM
You know what...This is another Franchise, that can't seem to just die.

I guess that shot of Scarlett's character morphing into a dinosaur is just the spice we need to take it to the next level.

Inter-human dinosaur or some bullshit.

Either, I guess illdo see it.

For [frick]s SAKES
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Do you think she morphed into a dinosaur?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/3/2025, 1:28 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - but in this one ScarJo turns into a velociraptor
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:30 PM
@Malatrova15 -

The tail belongs to some genetically modified dinosaur.

Not the Scarlett Johansson character.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - HOW THE HELL will I know, but her face did like dinorish. Let's see when the movie comes out or trailer
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:35 PM
@Malatrova15 - @MakeAmericaGrea ....Did you read that?? velociraptor
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 2/3/2025, 1:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Are you talking about that AI gif that did the rounds a few weeks ago?
Vigor
Vigor - 2/3/2025, 1:38 PM
@THEKENDOMAN @Malatrova15

Guys that image of scarlet as a Dino was FAKED
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:39 PM
@TrentCrimm - Bloody hell, was it GIF??

@MakeAmericaGrea did you know about this?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:42 PM
@Vigor - [frick]s Sake, so it was a bloody GIF,

@Malatrova15 Was it the tale that got you to velociraptor??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:51 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Yes I know someone made fake fan art of Scarlett turning into a dinosaur person.

The tail is too thin to belong to an achillobator. The main raptors in the Jurassic Park and World movies are the species achillobator. Real velociraptors are less than 4' tall.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/3/2025, 1:04 PM
I'm hyped solely because David Koepp wrote it and Edwards directed it. Fingers crossed.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:05 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah, Gareth doesn't seem to disappoint.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:31 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Monsters and Rogue One are disappointing.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 2/3/2025, 1:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

You are objectively incorrect.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/3/2025, 1:38 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm behind, havent seen both. But I'll check them both out and let you know my thoughts. You know, you and I always have different views on some things.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:54 PM
@TrentCrimm -

Monsters is fine for what it is, should have been better.

Rogue One is okay at times and crappy at times. Should have been better. Non canon. The team that stole the Death Star plans were not like the team in Rogue One.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:55 PM
@TrentCrimm -

You're wrong about more than I am.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/3/2025, 1:10 PM
I have a bad feeling bout it.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/3/2025, 1:10 PM
Yeah, super bowl commercials are pretty much dead right? Like I know it's still a thing we do and pretend matters but all these brands end up releasing the commercials like the week of online. Last year I saw every commercial before the game and then didn't have to watch them at the party I was at.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/3/2025, 1:12 PM
But anyway, I love these freaking movies so I'll be in the theatre for it. I just wish the plot didn't sound like they took JP2 and JP3 and smashed the plots together.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/3/2025, 1:19 PM
Make the raptors rap again
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Holla, holla. Scarlett, if you're rollin' with me, can I eat it, eat it? It's murdaaaa.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/3/2025, 1:25 PM
Does that tail belong to a hot Splice type of dinosaur lady?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/3/2025, 1:29 PM
Hell yeah, gonna be a great week for trailers😁

