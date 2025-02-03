THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Teaser Reveals Glimpse Of Marvel's First Family Before Trailer Launch TOMORROW

We told you last week that the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps would debut before the Super Bowl and a new teaser offers an exciting glimpse at Marvel's First Family. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2025
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios is expected to have a major presence at this weekend's Super Bowl, with at least two movies rumoured to be receiving splashy new TV spots. 

Three MCU movies are being released in 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Today, it's been confirmed that the first trailer for the latter will be released tomorrow morning, suggesting Cap and the New Avengers (Dark Avengers?) will get the spotlight during the Big Game. 

In a newly released teaser, we see some kids running through a parallel version of New York City before they approach a store with some 1960s-style TV sets in the window. 

Pay attention and you'll catch sight of the Baxter Building, the Fantastic Four's rocket, a vehicle which looks like it might be the Fantasticar, and Marvel's First Family in their spacesuits. In the middle, a screen tells MCU fans to "Prepare 4 Launch."

If the footage on those screens is familiar, it's because it was featured in the trailers shown at last year's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events. Hopefully, we're getting a little more than that tomorrow (sources tell us no Silver Surfer but promise an appearance from Galactus). 

Check out this first official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps below and check back here tomorrow for the trailer and more. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

RUMOR: Here Are The Major Movie Teasers Expected To Debut During This Year's SUPER BOWL
