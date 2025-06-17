JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Mutadons Attack While Spinosaurus Finds Its Dinner In Gnarly New Trailer

This summer, Dinosaurs rule the Earth.

With the global press tour getting underway today, Universal Pictures have debuted a brand new 90-second trailer that offers an extended look at two key sequences from the upcoming Gareth Edwards-directed dino sequel, specifically a terrifying sequence with the Mutadons and another look at that Spinosaurus encounter, which looks like it won't be going so well for one member of the cast...

Over the next two weeks, the global press tour will take the principal cast, including our new lead trio of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey to London, Berlin, New York, Shanghai, and Seoul.

The London premiere is today, June 17, so be wary of spoilers as it's very possible they will start to surface online as early as tonight.

Universal has also debuted a new 16-bit game for the film, where you can also join the hunt for Dinosaur DNA!

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out the latest trailer below: