JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Mutadons Attack While Spinosaurus Finds Its Dinner In Gnarly New Trailer

With the global press tour kicking off today, a brand new 90-second trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has been released, offering an extended look at a pair of terrifying new sequences.

By RohanPatel - Jun 17, 2025 10:06 AM EST
This summer, Dinosaurs rule the Earth. 

With the global press tour getting underway today, Universal Pictures have debuted a brand new 90-second trailer that offers an extended look at two key sequences from the upcoming Gareth Edwards-directed dino sequel, specifically a terrifying sequence with the Mutadons and another look at that Spinosaurus encounter, which looks like it won't be going so well for one member of the cast...

Over the next two weeks, the global press tour will take the principal cast, including our new lead trio of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey to London, Berlin, New York, Shanghai, and Seoul.

The London premiere is today, June 17, so be wary of spoilers as it's very possible they will start to surface online as early as tonight. 

Universal has also debuted a new 16-bit game for the film, where you can also join the hunt for Dinosaur DNA!

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out the latest trailer below: 

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Scarlett Johansson Narrowly Avoids Becoming A Dino's Dinner In First JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Clip
Redking77
Redking77 - 6/17/2025, 10:19 AM
I know a lot of people are going to complain about something with the movie (CGI, perceived plot, etc.), but man, this thing looks good! Back to basics, good ol’ fashioned action/horror movie w/ genetically screwed up dinosaurs. Yup, I’m there.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2025, 10:24 AM
Universal thinking "dinosaurs are cool" can only last so long. Dominion makes JP3 look like Citizen Kane. This'll be lucky to make 800m. Now if the reviews are awesome and the WOM is good, it'll be fine. Fallen Kingdom and Dominion really threw water on this fire. I still have my Dolby Cinema tickets lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/17/2025, 10:29 AM
@bobevanz - i still have faith in the skills of gareth edwards so i think this will be good
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/17/2025, 10:29 AM
@bobevanz - "This'll be lucky to make 800m".

It doesn't really need to do such a high box office lol.

On a $180 million budget, it only needs to make $450 million WW to start making profit.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 6/17/2025, 10:36 AM
I can’t wait to see how this new trilogy is going to play out.

I am easily predicting that these three important dinosaurs that they are trying to extract DNA from to formulate this cure they are trying to create will be administered to humans and in turn will cause them to mutate to the human/dinosaur hybrids we have seen concept art for.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 6/17/2025, 10:40 AM
@MahN166A -

And then give us the inevitable TUROK live action film that nobody has been asking for but will want to see!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/17/2025, 10:40 AM
It doesn’t make sense how Bobby held onto that doorframe, but the movie looks like it should be fun.
GenD
GenD - 6/17/2025, 10:45 AM
But ..Spinosaurus was a fish eater.

