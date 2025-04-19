JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Takes On The Worst Of The Worst In New TV Spot

Universal Pictures has released an awesome new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, teasing some of the most dangerous dinosaurs the franchise has ever put on screen.

In terms of what dangerous dinos we can expect, the trailers have teased that the fan-favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex will be front-and-center once again, this time finally taking part in the long-awaited riverboat chase, which is expected to be one of the film's standout sequences.

The following have also been spotted and/or are expected to make an appearance: Aquilops, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Mosasaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Spinosaurus, Titanosaurus, Triceratops, and Velociraptor.

Plus, there's also a giant mutant dinosaur running around on the island that will be causing all kinds of terror for our heroes. The creature's design was based of a T-Rex, a Rancor from Star Wars, and a Xenomorph from Alien; and while, no official name has been provided yet, some fans have been referring to it as the Doomsday Rex (D-Rex).

Plus, with the NBA Playoffs starting today, we also have second promo, which activates the Gilgeousaurus!

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out two new TV spots below: