JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Scarlett Johansson Takes On The Worst Of The Worst In New TV Spot

Universal has released another thrilling new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, offering a sneak peek at some of the most dangerous and deadly dinosaurs we've ever seen in this franchise!

By RohanPatel - Apr 19, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

Universal Pictures has released an awesome new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, teasing some of the most dangerous dinosaurs the franchise has ever put on screen.

In terms of what dangerous dinos we can expect, the trailers have teased that the fan-favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex will be front-and-center once again, this time finally taking part in the long-awaited riverboat chase, which is expected to be one of the film's standout sequences. 

The following have also been spotted and/or are expected to make an appearance: Aquilops, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Mosasaurus, Parasaurolophus, Quetzalcoatlus, Spinosaurus, Titanosaurus, Triceratops, and Velociraptor. 

Plus, there's also a giant mutant dinosaur running around on the island that will be causing all kinds of terror for our heroes. The creature's design was based of a T-Rex, a Rancor from Star Wars, and a Xenomorph from Alien; and while, no official name has been provided yet, some fans have been referring to it as the Doomsday Rex (D-Rex).

Plus, with the NBA Playoffs starting today, we also have second promo, which activates the Gilgeousaurus! 

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!

Check out two new TV spots below: 

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

