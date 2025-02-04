JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Teaser Amps Up The Tension As The T. Rex Is Unleashed In New Stills

With a little under 24 hours to go until the first Jurassic World Rebirth trailer is released, Universal Pictures has just shared another teaser. This time focusing on the characters played by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, and they appear to be in a rather precarious situation.

The former plays mercenary Zora Bennet in the movie and, when she recently spoke to Vanity Fair, Johansson described the character as, "A special operative," before adding, "She was in the armed forces for the entirety of her career. She probably worked for a private contractor for some time, and now she's working for herself."

"She’s someone who’s dedicated herself to saving other people, and I think she’s at a professional crossroads. I think she’s burnt out. Of course everything goes wrong, but that’s the fun part."

So, it's another badass role for the MCU veteran and one that's something of a dream for the former Black Widow. "I was really crazy about the film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year," Johansson recalled. "Anytime the trades would report a new Jurassic movie, I would forward to my agents like, 'Hey, I’m available.'"

Until now, the closest she's come to the Jurassic franchise is filming Black Widow's reshoots next door to Jurassic World Dominion in 2020. "I was actually shooting Black Widow at Pinewood at the same time. I was like, 'Show me the sets! I want to participate!'"

"Obviously with all the Avengers stuff you meet so many fans who are profoundly moved by the characters and the world that you’re a part of," Johansson acknowledged while discussing her fandom. "I get it. It’s always wonderful to meet people like that. I probably should have just told [Steven Spielberg I was a superfan]. But I was like, 'Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent.'"

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025. Along with the latest trailer teaser, you can also check out some new images from the movie shared by Vanity Fair on X (via SFFGazette.com).