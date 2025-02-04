JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Teaser Amps Up The Tension As The T. Rex Is Unleashed In New Stills

We have a second trailer teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth, and it ups the tension for what looks to be a deadly clash. We also have new comments from Scarlett Johansson and a first look at the T. Rex...

By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

With a little under 24 hours to go until the first Jurassic World Rebirth trailer is released, Universal Pictures has just shared another teaser. This time focusing on the characters played by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, and they appear to be in a rather precarious situation. 

The former plays mercenary Zora Bennet in the movie and, when she recently spoke to Vanity Fair, Johansson described the character as, "A special operative," before adding, "She was in the armed forces for the entirety of her career. She probably worked for a private contractor for some time, and now she's working for herself."

"She’s someone who’s dedicated herself to saving other people, and I think she’s at a professional crossroads. I think she’s burnt out. Of course everything goes wrong, but that’s the fun part."

So, it's another badass role for the MCU veteran and one that's something of a dream for the former Black Widow. "I was really crazy about the film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year," Johansson recalled. "Anytime the trades would report a new Jurassic movie, I would forward to my agents like, 'Hey, I’m available.'"

Until now, the closest she's come to the Jurassic franchise is filming Black Widow's reshoots next door to Jurassic World Dominion in 2020. "I was actually shooting Black Widow at Pinewood at the same time. I was like, 'Show me the sets! I want to participate!'" 

"Obviously with all the Avengers stuff you meet so many fans who are profoundly moved by the characters and the world that you’re a part of," Johansson acknowledged while discussing her fandom. "I get it. It’s always wonderful to meet people like that. I probably should have just told [Steven Spielberg I was a superfan]. But I was like, 'Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent.'"

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025. Along with the latest trailer teaser, you can also check out some new images from the movie shared by Vanity Fair on X (via SFFGazette.com).

DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/4/2025, 1:36 PM
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 1:39 PM
Was the first Jurassic Par site at Isla Nublar? It's been a couple decades since I read JP1 and The Lost World. Other than beating that dead horse again, I'm ALWAYS down for another live-action Jurassic Park movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/4/2025, 1:41 PM
@JayLemle - First site in the first novel and first film WAS Isla Nublar, yes
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 1:50 PM
@Apophis71 - I'll assume that they need to go back to retrieve OG dino DNA since the ancient creatures aren't surviving in the current timeline with humans. I personally wouldn't mind if they left Isla Nublar out of any future movies.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 1:39 PM
Tomorrow. Tomorrow.

for [frick]s sake
grif
grif - 2/4/2025, 1:54 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - what happens tomorrow?
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 2/4/2025, 2:25 PM
@grif - Wednesday.
Drace24
Drace24 - 2/4/2025, 2:32 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/4/2025, 1:39 PM
Meh...Josh promise us Dino ScarJo Scaled Milf, this wont do Capitán
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 1:55 PM
@grif - Really??
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 1:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - Your still on that?? 😂

You sick bugger 😂😂
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/4/2025, 1:48 PM
Impossible. I had it on good authority that Dominion would be the last one. They wouldn’t lie to me!
malschla
malschla - 2/4/2025, 1:57 PM
@MrDandy - I don't think they ever stated that. What I remember is that there wasn't going to be a direct continuation of the story from that trilogy (i.e. those specific characters).

I could be wrong, though.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/4/2025, 1:48 PM
David Koepp is back as writer, Gareth Edwards is directing, the motha [frick]in Spinosaurus is finally back, and they're finally doing the T-Rex raft scene from the first book! If they have to make any more after this I'd be fine for a reboot, but ONLY if it's a 1:1 book adaptation.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 1:56 PM
@bobevanz - A book?? Send me a link pls
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/4/2025, 2:11 PM
@bobevanz - that is a pretty great scene from the book. the whole raft ride is a blast. A true R-rated book adaptation of Jurassic Park would be incredible.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/4/2025, 1:55 PM
Meh. It's more SCARJO. I'll probably wind up seeing it anyway, just hope the tone is like the first two JP movies before they became over the top action.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/4/2025, 2:01 PM
it can't be as bad as the last 3 films
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 2:08 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 2/4/2025, 2:11 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I’d like to believe that too. But it technically COULD be worse. It would be very tough to be worse than Dominion or Fallen Kingdom though.

I just want a new 2nd best movie in the franchise. Jurassic Park 3 doesn’t deserve that status but it holds the silver medal for now.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 2:27 PM
@mountainman - Lol. Soooo sad yet true. I have The Lost World tied with JP3 as #2 up until the part they take the TRex to SD... i also HATE the girl character, she's annoying as f*ck.

Anyways... i really hope this is better, but who knows at this point
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 2:29 PM
@TheFinestSmack - LMAO!! sooo sad, yet true

User Comment Image

View Recorder