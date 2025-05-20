Scarlett Johansson Goes From Being An Avenger To Battling Dinos On New JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Posters

A few hours ago, Universal Pictures released an epic new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth. The focus was very much on the movie's mutant dinosaurs, though it's clear that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards has set out to take this franchise back to its roots.

With tickets now on sale for the movie, we have new exhibitor-exclusive posters from Dolby, ScreenX, RealD 3D, 4DX, and D-Box. There's also an awesome international one-sheet highlighting Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and the iconic T-rex.

The Jurassic World Rebirth marketing should heat up in a big way over the next month or so, and we've no doubt that theaters will have more than their fair share of exclusive popcorn buckets and other incentives to get people to buy their tickets.

However, you'll notice that there's no IMAX poster for the movie; that's because F1: The Movie, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will dominate the giant-sized screens throughout July.

The Jurassic World trilogy got bigger and crazier as it continued, with the third instalment laying the groundwork for a potential post-apocalyptic follow-up. Universal decided against going down that route, with Rebirth instead telling a story where the dinosaurs are confined to an island.

"We wanted to recapture the idea that we are in the dinosaurs' environment," Jurassic Park and The Lost World screenwriter David Koepp said in a recent interview. "The last few movies were exploring the idea of, 'Hey, what would it be like if they were in our environment?' They did that very well, and now we wanted to explore how it felt to go back to theirs."

"It hearkens back to the first one," Scarlett Johansson agreed. "It has a lot of good jump-scares, and the stakes are high." Her co-star Jonathan Bailey added, "It really does feel that it’s welcoming people to really celebrate the original film. It has that wonder and awe, while not being scared to re-inject the thrill and the fear."

Check out these newly released Jurassic World Rebirth posters below.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.