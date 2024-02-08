GODZILLA X KONG Stand United On Savage Chinese Poster For THE NEW EMPIRE

Legendary recently released an international trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire featuring some exciting new footage, and the studio's latest MonsterVerse movie has now debuted a new international poster to accompany it.

The Chinese iconography-inspired artwork gives us an awesome new look at the iconic Titans as they stand united and prepare to do battle with another great ape from Hollow Earth known as the Skar King, and a strange-looking albino creature named Shimo (he hasn't appeared in any trailers yet, but you can check out some promo art below).

Have a look at the new poster along with some recently-released promo stills, and let us know what you think.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.