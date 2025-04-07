NEUROMANCER: First Set Photos From Apple TV+ Adaptation Spotlight Briana Middleton As Molly Millions

NEUROMANCER: First Set Photos From Apple TV+ Adaptation Spotlight Briana Middleton As Molly Millions

The first photos from the set of Apple TV+ adaptation of William Gibson's sci-fi classic, Neuromancer, spotlight Sharper star Briana Middleton as Molly Millions...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

Graham Roland and J. D. Dillard's streaming adaptation of William Gibson's Cyberpunk classic, Neuromancer, is now shooting, and some new photos from the set give us a first look at one of the show's main characters.

Briana Middleton (Sharper, The Inheritance) is set to play Molly Millions, and as you can see from the photos below, she looks pretty much exactly how the cyborg mercenary is described in Gibson's novels.

Molly, also known as Sally Shears and Rose Kolodny, was first introduced in Gibson's 1981 short story Johnny Mnemonic (which was adapted as a critically-lambasted 1995 movie starring Keanu Reeves) before going on to play a more significant role in the Sprawl Trilogy, Neuromancer (1984), Count Zero (1986), and Mona Lisa Overdrive (1988).

She is a ruthless "razorgirl" (street samurai) with augmented reflexes and cybernetic implants, including razor-sharp retractable blades underneath her fingernails and vision-enhancing mirrored lenses covering her eye-sockets.

Emma Laird will also play a key role in the series, but her character has not been disclosed (there's a good chance she'll play Linda Lee).

Here's what the Mayor of Kingstown star had to say about the project during a recent interview with Collider.

"I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, 'Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?' But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly."

Check out the set photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Neuromancer also stars Callum Turner as Case, Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier, aka Lady 3Jane, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool, André De Shields as Julius Deane and Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline.

The show is set to run for 10 episodes. No premiere date has been announced. 

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman & Eiza González Seek Immortality In Thrilling New Trailer
Related:

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman & Eiza González Seek Immortality In Thrilling New Trailer
Edgar Wright Reveals That His Remake Of THE RUNNING MAN Has Wrapped Filming (Possible Spoilers)
Recommended For You:

Edgar Wright Reveals That His Remake Of THE RUNNING MAN Has Wrapped Filming (Possible Spoilers)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 4/7/2025, 10:48 AM
We already have The Matrix
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/7/2025, 10:56 AM
@CoHost - You wouldn't if it wasn't for this.
PC04
PC04 - 4/7/2025, 10:48 AM
Cool costumes. I'm not familiar with this property. Anyone know much about it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:56 AM
@PC04 - a little bit and it seems cool

It more or less is considered the prototypical cyberpunk story and has influenced many in that genre such as Altered Carbon ,The Matrix etc.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:59 AM
Not familiar with Briana Middleton but she does seem to fit the role well…

I also like the rest of the cast , an intriguing mix imo.

I’ll definitely give this a shot as someone who is into the cyberpunk genre and always tries to find as much content in that to consume!!.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/7/2025, 11:00 AM
We absolutely need a Shadowrun series, Bright was so close

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder