PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS First Social Media Reactions Land - Here's What Critics Are Saying

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com earlier today, the embargo for Predator: Killer of Killers' social media reactions has lifted. So far, it sounds like Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has done it again with his upcoming animated anthology.

Released in 2022, Prey was considered a return to form for the struggling Predator franchise. After it proved a massive critical and viewership success for Hulu, the filmmaker's next movie, Predator: Badlands, is getting a theatrical release, and an Alien crossover looks to be somewhere on the horizon.

Killer of Killers, meanwhile, will once again debut on streaming, but if these social media verdicts are anything to go by, the movie is another win for Trachtenberg's take on the Yautja. Praised as a badass, bloody delight, it seems the movie's stunning animation has allowed the director to unleash the Predator in a way rarely seen on screen before.

Crucially for fans, all signs point to there being plenty of Easter Eggs and world-building; however, those of you who just want to see what happens when the Yautja fights a Samurai, for example, will clearly walk away happy with the violence that ensues.

Does it address Prey's cliffhanger or set the stage for Predator: Badlands? We can't say for now, but make sure you check back here later this week for our full spoiler breakdowns.

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is helmed by Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film was written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres exclusively on Hulu on June 6. You can see some of the first X reactions below.