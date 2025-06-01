PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS First Social Media Reactions Land - Here's What Critics Are Saying

PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS First Social Media Reactions Land - Here's What Critics Are Saying

The social media embargo for Predator: Killer of Killers just lifted, but what are critics saying about filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg's follow-up to 2022's Prey? Well, it sounds like a bloody delight...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com earlier today, the embargo for Predator: Killer of Killers' social media reactions has lifted. So far, it sounds like Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has done it again with his upcoming animated anthology.

Released in 2022, Prey was considered a return to form for the struggling Predator franchise. After it proved a massive critical and viewership success for Hulu, the filmmaker's next movie, Predator: Badlands, is getting a theatrical release, and an Alien crossover looks to be somewhere on the horizon.

Killer of Killers, meanwhile, will once again debut on streaming, but if these social media verdicts are anything to go by, the movie is another win for Trachtenberg's take on the Yautja. Praised as a badass, bloody delight, it seems the movie's stunning animation has allowed the director to unleash the Predator in a way rarely seen on screen before.

Crucially for fans, all signs point to there being plenty of Easter Eggs and world-building; however, those of you who just want to see what happens when the Yautja fights a Samurai, for example, will clearly walk away happy with the violence that ensues.

Does it address Prey's cliffhanger or set the stage for Predator: Badlands? We can't say for now, but make sure you check back here later this week for our full spoiler breakdowns. 

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is helmed by Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film was written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres exclusively on Hulu on June 6. You can see some of the first X reactions below.

PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Trailer Sees The Yautja Battle A Viking, Samurai, And World War II Pilot
Related:

PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Trailer Sees The Yautja Battle A Viking, Samurai, And World War II Pilot
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director Reveals New Details As Elle Fanning's Character's ALIEN Connection Is Confirmed
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director Reveals New Details As Elle Fanning's Character's ALIEN Connection Is Confirmed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2025, 7:21 AM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2025, 7:23 AM

I was all excited, then I saw the word animated.

Bleah.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 6/1/2025, 7:40 AM
Makes an article about critic reactions. Posts his tweet first in the article. LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder