PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS Trailer Sees The Yautja Battle A Viking, Samurai, And World War II Pilot

2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for Predator fans. The animated Predator: Killer of Killers and live-action Predator: Badlands are both on the way courtesy of filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, and while the latter will be released in theaters, Killer of Killers is coming to Hulu next month.

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for the anthology (via SFFGazette.com), highlighting the movie's human leads and the formidable Yautja they'll have to test their mettle against.

The first Badlands teaser confirmed it will be tied to the Alien franchise, so we'll be on the lookout for similar connective tissue in these tales.

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg has previously said that the fun of this movie is seeing the Predators deal with "really unique challenges" from each of the time settings these stories take place in. He added, "It's a really cool story. [The stories are] pretty emotionally charged, but also told in a very unique way."

"I'm very driven by characters who are trying to break a cycle. All of our characters are really dealing with generational stuff. All the chapters are different genres. Some are more fun than others," Trachtenberg teased. "[Shield Maiden] has some fun to it, but it's also pretty intense."

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

However, while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent: the ultimate killer of killers.

Predator: Killer of Killers is helmed by Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung, from animation company The Third Floor, serving as co-director. The film was written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas.

The producers are John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, p.g.a., with Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube as executive producers.

Predator: Killer of Killers premieres exclusively on Hulu on June 6. Check out the new trailer and poster below.