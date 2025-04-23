PREDATOR: BADLANDS First Trailer Unleashes A New Kind Of Predator And Features Shocking ALIEN Tie-In

The first trailer and poster for Predator: Badlands have been released, and in Dan Trachtenberg's Prey follow-up, we're getting a new take on the iconic - and now heroic - Yautja. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

20th Century Studios has shared the first trailer and poster (via SFFGazette.com) for Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey).

The trailer sets the tone for a movie that looks vastly different to Prey. This Yautja appears to be quite a bit smaller than what we're used to seeing on screen, and is shown doing battle with much larger hunters.

However, his smaller stature makes him a different kind of beast, something that's evident here as he runs nimbly through the battlefield. It's also refreshing not to see a Predator hunting humans on Earth.

In fact, it seems we're going to further explore the culture and dynamic of these formidable aliens, which feels like it could lead perfectly into a new space-set Alien vs. Predator movie down the line. 

In fact, that's confirmed with the revelation that Thia is a Weyland-Yutani android. The logo can be seen on her uniform and in the scene where her eyes go blank. Clearly, something is in the works as Disney looks to connect the two franchises. 

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this month, Fanning said, "Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased. My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light."

Fanning also confirmed that the movie sets out to answer the question, "What if the Predator was a good guy?"

"The creature is front and centre, leading the charge," Trachtenberg revealed last year. "He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting."

The filmmaker would go on to explain that he wanted to "find another essential piece of cinema that does what Prey did spiritually — pushing the franchise’s boundaries, letting us root for a hero we rarely get to root for — but in a different way. And that transformed into this big idea of rooting for the Predator."

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

As noted, Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/23/2025, 2:12 PM
It looks surprisingly good
MG0019
MG0019 - 4/23/2025, 2:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - i was scared when I saw the "hoodie Predator," then realized it was the human. But I was sold on that shot demonstrating the Predator's reaction. We can see fear in it's face, then bravery as it screams and continues the fight. That's cool, we haven't seen anything like that.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/23/2025, 2:14 PM
It looks awesome. Always wanted a movie with a predator as a protagonist. And it looks like Elle fanning is an android who will help him out in his quest.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/23/2025, 2:51 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Okay so that’s what she is.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/23/2025, 3:02 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - her possibly being an android is the thing that saved it for me. She is way to frail and weak looking to be effective in a movie like this if she is playing a human character.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/23/2025, 2:15 PM
Heavy Acolyte looking vibes, the Preds look more like dudes in suits than they've every looked and not in a good way, cool thats It's an Alien planet and the Weland Yutani multiple logo's mean we'll hopefully be getting another AVP soon. This guy really can't nail the Predator's face, be it CGI or just poor design, they always look like sh1t.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2025, 2:16 PM
Prey I would have seen in theaters. This not so much. Some beautiful visuals though.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/23/2025, 2:47 PM
@IAmAHoot - yeah, this looks like they over did it. A good sequel would have been Predators in Feudal Japan or in WW2, or The Old West.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/23/2025, 2:21 PM
This will be a fantastic movie on an IMAX screen. Can't wait.
6of13
6of13 - 4/23/2025, 2:25 PM
It looks like a human-predator hybrid? I am probably wrong.

This movie looks great.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/23/2025, 2:29 PM
@6of13 - It is, they thought Shane Black's weaponised autism plot elements were such a genius level concept that they thankfully brough it back.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 2:26 PM
looks ok..ish, like that it's on an alien planet like 2010's predators, like that it is set in the future with weyland stuff (avp maybe?). but not a fan with how the predators look here. they look like disney star wars craeture suits instead of predators. Suit are missing the tribal style element. hope there is more of a performace with the predator's movement and body language like they did with the wolf predator. fine with having a female predator however I Just hope that they don't try to include some bullshit messsage about how female predators are better then the male predator our some crap like that. Also female predators should have big massive hunting t1ts, that shit is canon to the predator lore.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/23/2025, 2:28 PM
Hipster Predator with a ponytail using a lightsaber from Rebel Moon?
Knightstar
Knightstar - 4/23/2025, 2:31 PM
Don't like the way his Predators look...
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/23/2025, 2:32 PM
Oh no. That's not how i imagine the predator would look like. He looks more like a man now
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 2:46 PM
@Gabimaru - it's she predator..... a shedator
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/23/2025, 2:48 PM
@Gabimaru - It's a young predator, like a teenager. It's going on its first hunt to prove itself.
China1975
China1975 - 4/23/2025, 2:40 PM
[frick] yeah… this looks cool
grif
grif - 4/23/2025, 2:45 PM
form the "director" of prey? gtfo what a piece of shit movie.

[frick] this movie


also we are back to calling it predator now? what was wrong with prey?


more disney garbage. i guess there will no longer be any alien or predator things worth watching anymore
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/23/2025, 3:14 PM
@grif - You okay, buddy?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/23/2025, 2:47 PM
Very interesting, I am intrigued!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/23/2025, 2:50 PM
I thought this was a tv show until it said experience it in IMAX. This looks cheap.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/23/2025, 2:52 PM
I liked prey this looks interesting. I don’t know if the predator as a protagonist will work, maybe as an antihero.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/23/2025, 3:00 PM
I like where this is going. Didn't expect this to be the franchise Disney is building a universe out of
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/23/2025, 3:01 PM
I'm in. Prey was damn good and this looks interesting.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 4/23/2025, 3:05 PM
Locked in!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/23/2025, 3:06 PM
As a big predator fan this looks interesting but also kind of disappointing. It came across as too generic. Hope the movie is better than the trailer.

