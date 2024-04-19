REBEL MOON: PART TWO Described As "Marginally Better Than PART ONE" In First Reactions

Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix, and the first reactions/reviews have landed. Is the second film in Zack Snyder's sci-fi saga an improvement on A Child of Fire?

By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2024 05:04 AM EST
The second movie (he's planning more) in Zack Snyder's Star Wars-inspired sci-fi saga, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, is now streaming on Netflix, and the first social media reactions and reviews have been shared online.

The first film, A Child of Fire, didn't exactly go over very well with critics (21% on Rotten Tomatoes), and while it doesn't sound like The Scargiver is a major improvement, the reactions do seem to be more positive overall.

As is often the case, however, the full reviews do tell a slightly different story!

Find out what's being said about The Scargiver below, and if you've seen it, be sure to share your own reactions in the comments section.

In addition to Skrein, Rebel Moon - Part 2 will see the return of Sofia Boutella as Kora, the titular Scargiver, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. The sequel will also feature Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

"Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Rebel Moon Parts One and Two are now streaming. The extended cuts haven't been given a premiere date.

