JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Sequel Rumored To Be In The Works With Scarlett Johansson & Gareth Edwards Returning

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters tomorrow, and it sounds like the studio may already be making plans for a sequel.

Although the movie is being marketed as a new beginning for the franchise, it is far from a full reboot, and the previous JW movies have made a lot of money for Universal Pictures. With this in mind, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if the studio has its eye on a direct sequel with the same cast and director.

Scooper MTTSH believes that a follow-up is in the early planning stages, with Gareth Edwards and Scarlett Johansson likely to return.

Of course, plans could very easilly change if Rebirth bombs at the box office, but this seems highly unlikely. While reviews have been mixed-negative (the movie is currently sitting at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes), this is one franchise that really has proven to be critic-proof, and we fully expect this latest round of dino-carnage to continue packing out theaters for weeks to come - even if it doesn't end up performing quite as well as its predecessors.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.