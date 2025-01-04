DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares STAR WARS Movie Update As New Rumor Teases The Project's Lead

Lucasfilm has struggled to make fans consistently happy since being acquired by Disney but, over the next few years, the hope is that the studio can course correct with Dave Filoni serving as chief creative officer of all things Star Wars.

We've lost track of the officially announced or rumoured film and TV projects which have failed to ever materialise. However, things seem to be going well with whatever Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is cooking up for this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie is moving fast and they even offered the lead role to a well-known A-list actor."

Could we see Levy reunite wth Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman?

There have, of course, been rumblings about Daisy Ridley appearing as Rey Skywalker; if that does happen, then it will likely be in a supporting role rather than as the movie's lead. How Levy's movie would tie into filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-led project remains to be seen.

IndieWire recently caught up with the former and asked Levi whether he's still working on his Star Wars movie following the massive success of his MCU debut last summer.

"Because 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next," he started. "And yes, there’s a 'Star Wars' movie that I’m developing, actually with our 'Adam Project' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next."

At first, Lucasfilm stuck closely to the Skywalker Saga with a sequel trilogy and spin-offs set between the prequel and original movies. Since then, we've seen them become a little more ambitious, finally visiting the High Republic era on Disney+ after primarily exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era with shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The Acolyte drew mixed reviews from fans but the studio's intentions to expand the Star Wars franchise were made clear at last year's Star Wars Celebration event in London.

There, we learned that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold will explore the origins of the Jedi in a story about the First Jedi, though Lucasfilm will also play it safe with Filoni's New Republic crossover and a sequel to the sequels revolving around Rey Skywalker (which will hopefully wash away the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker).

Since then, The Mandalorian & Grogu has also been announced as an upcoming feature, signalling a shift from streaming back to theatrical releases. It has, after all, been close to half a decade since we last saw Star Wars in theaters.

Will Levy's movie make it past the finish line or is it destined to be another unmade Star Wars adventure? We'll have to wait and see.