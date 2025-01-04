DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares STAR WARS Movie Update As New Rumor Teases The Project's Lead

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has confirmed that he remains hard at work on his Star Wars movie. Meanwhile, a new rumour reveals more about its lead and how work is progressing on the project...

By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Lucasfilm has struggled to make fans consistently happy since being acquired by Disney but, over the next few years, the hope is that the studio can course correct with Dave Filoni serving as chief creative officer of all things Star Wars

We've lost track of the officially announced or rumoured film and TV projects which have failed to ever materialise. However, things seem to be going well with whatever Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is cooking up for this Galaxy Far, Far Away. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie is moving fast and they even offered the lead role to a well-known A-list actor." 

Could we see Levy reunite wth Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman? 

There have, of course, been rumblings about Daisy Ridley appearing as Rey Skywalker; if that does happen, then it will likely be in a supporting role rather than as the movie's lead. How Levy's movie would tie into filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-led project remains to be seen. 

IndieWire recently caught up with the former and asked Levi whether he's still working on his Star Wars movie following the massive success of his MCU debut last summer. 

"Because 'Deadpool & Wolverine' was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next," he started. "And yes, there’s a 'Star Wars' movie that I’m developing, actually with our 'Adam Project' screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next."

At first, Lucasfilm stuck closely to the Skywalker Saga with a sequel trilogy and spin-offs set between the prequel and original movies. Since then, we've seen them become a little more ambitious, finally visiting the High Republic era on Disney+ after primarily exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era with shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

The Acolyte drew mixed reviews from fans but the studio's intentions to expand the Star Wars franchise were made clear at last year's Star Wars Celebration event in London. 

There, we learned that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold will explore the origins of the Jedi in a story about the First Jedi, though Lucasfilm will also play it safe with Filoni's New Republic crossover and a sequel to the sequels revolving around Rey Skywalker (which will hopefully wash away the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker).

Since then, The Mandalorian & Grogu has also been announced as an upcoming feature, signalling a shift from streaming back to theatrical releases. It has, after all, been close to half a decade since we last saw Star Wars in theaters.

Will Levy's movie make it past the finish line or is it destined to be another unmade Star Wars adventure? We'll have to wait and see. 

THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Jake Lloyd Shares Update On His Mental Health And Why He's Grateful For STAR WARS Fans
STAR WARS: Taika Waititi's Movie Reportedly Shelved; ROGUE SQUADRON Now In Active Development
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/4/2025, 2:12 PM
A guy who makes lousy movies being involved with a lousy movie series makes perfect sense, lol. Anyone who thinks D&W made $$$ due to this guy's talents is 2 tacos short of a combo
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/4/2025, 2:14 PM
He's such a studio friendly option, this movie might actually see the light of day. So is Filoni's New Republic, probably once he's done with S2 of Ahsoka. Guess they might try to get these movies out for 2027 and 2028.

I do wanna see the James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie but he's one busy man.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/4/2025, 2:19 PM
I honestly can't believe people are still watching STAR WARS stories.

George ended it for us and the last three after were ok.

But man, this is tiring.
jst5
jst5 - 1/4/2025, 2:38 PM
I'll say it again...no matter how bad the site writers on the site wanted it to happen...that Chinoy's Rey-led movie will never happen.

