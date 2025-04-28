Ian McDiarmid Talks Backlash To Palpatine's STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Return And Scrapped TV Series

Ian McDiarmid Talks Backlash To Palpatine's STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Return And Scrapped TV Series

Star Wars franchise icon Ian McDiarmid reflects on the backlash to Emperor Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker, and shares some insights into George Lucas' scrapped TV series about the villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Ian McDiarmid has now been playing Emperor Palpatine for 42 years. First, it was as the mysterious big bad of the original Star Wars trilogy, and then as a Senator who rises to the ultimate position of power in the Galaxy (while corrupting Anakin Skywalker) in the prequels. 

Return of the Jedi killed the Emperor, and Revenge of the Sith wrapped up the story of how he became the monster we first met in The Empire Strikes Back. Fans thought that was it for the villain, but The Rise of Skywalker brought him back from the dead as a clone. 

In an interview with Variety (via SFFGazette.com), McDiarmid said it was "very satisfying" to learn he had a granddaughter in Daisy Ridley's Rey. However, no one ever explained how the Emperor managed to have children. 

"There was never any discussion of any of that. It was up to me to work it out in my head," the actor recalled. "There was talk in 'The Phantom Menace' about something called midichlorians, which were involved somehow in Anakin’s birth. George didn’t want to go too deeply into that. But we reckoned it was kind of virgin birth, though one ought not to say that because God knows you get all sorts of complications."

"Then people ask the slightly embarrassing question about, 'Does this evil monster ever have sex?' And we don’t really know the answer to that question either — things in tubes, you think about probably, rather than the awful vision that you might have in your head of this monster ever having a sexual relationship with anybody," McDiarmid added. 

Reviews for The Rise of Skywalker weren't positive, and fans made it clear they didn't enjoy how J.J. Abrams continued Palpatine's story.

The response to his voice being in the teaser trailer had been largely positive; however, the way the villain's return was executed proved largely unsatisfying and left a long list of unanswered questions (the movie's novelisation filled in a few of the gaps, but only a small minority read that).

"Well, there’s always something, isn’t there? I don’t read that stuff and I’m not online," McDiarmid said of the backlash. "So it’ll only reach me if someone mentions it. I thought there might be a bit of a fuss about bringing him back. But as I said, mine and Palpatine’s logic was entirely reasonable."

"This man who was horribly maimed thought maybe one day it might happen to him, and we’ve got to have a plan B. I loved the whole idea that he should come back and be even more powerful than he was before," he continued. "Though this time, he had to be utterly destroyed. So I think he’s dead."

The trade also put it to the actor that there had been plans for a TV series featuring Palpatine (from George Lucas, not Disney+). Asked if anything from that was shared with him, he said, "Just the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise. It’s fairly obvious that my character murdered Plagueis on his road to becoming Palpatine. But beyond that, no."

"With George, you didn’t discuss anything really. You turn up and you shoot. These films take a long time to make and the pressure is intense for many reasons; of course, George was at the forefront of all of that. So he had all of that to think about day by day. He takes a good deal of trouble over casting; but, once he’s cast, then he likes the actors to get on with it," McDiarmid concluded.

The Emperor has continued to show up here and there in Star Wars projects, though Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently confirmed that Palpatine won't factor into season 2. Plans to explore Plagueis' backstory were seemingly scrapped when The Acolyte was cancelled.

STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Proves Itself A Force To Be Reckoned With At The Worldwide Box Office
Related:

STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Proves Itself A Force To Be Reckoned With At The Worldwide Box Office
SINNERS Has A Phenomenal Second Weekend - But How Did STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH's Re-Release Fare?
Recommended For You:

SINNERS Has A Phenomenal Second Weekend - But How Did STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH's Re-Release Fare?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/28/2025, 9:52 AM
Never pictured the Emperor having sex but I am now. Can't unsee that.

Cheers Ian
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2025, 9:53 AM
@BrainySleep - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 9:54 AM
@BrainySleep -

Think of some of the ugliest Star Wars villains.

Now think of them having sex.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 9:57 AM
@BrainySleep - I just figured it was a Palpatine clone that escaped and had sex. Not that I wanna visualise that either though
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/28/2025, 10:08 AM
@BrainySleep - You don’t find him palpable?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/28/2025, 9:52 AM
he needs to return again....somehow
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 9:52 AM
Somehow, Jar Jar Abrams returned and unbelievably made a movie almost as shitty or even shittier than The Last Jedi.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/28/2025, 9:54 AM
Reeks of the same desperation they had in casting RDJ as Doctor Doom or the X-Men being in the upcoming Avengers movies.

It's always the same, when a franchise is in severe trouble they return to the past for cheap nostalgia and leech off what came before.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 9:58 AM
@Scarilian -

The Lion King...

Pinocchio...

Peter Pan...

No White...
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/28/2025, 9:55 AM
So they were just throwing shit at the walls. That makes sense

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/28/2025, 9:59 AM
OT: over the weekend I met Frank Miller at Calgary Expo and he's genuinely one of the nicest creators I've ever met, truly a fantastic experience I hope others get as well
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:03 AM
@KaptainKhaos -

Nice, I'm glad you got to meet him.

The Dark Knight Returns and 300 are good.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/28/2025, 10:00 AM
His return wasn't the problem. Felt very in line with him always having a plan for everything. Although judging from his facial expressions in RotS, I doubt he planned for Anakin and Obi-Wan to crash the Invisible Hand on Coruscant. That was genuine fear.

Just the way he was brought back and dealt with was the problem. Would've worked better in the movie if they made it clear in the movie Rey's dad was an escaped Palpatine clone and ghost force Anakin returned to help Rey in the end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 10:05 AM
@bkmeijer1 - agreed pretty much.

The backstory of his return needed to done in the film , not in supplementary material
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:02 AM
"The response to his voice being in the teaser trailer had been largely positive"

This may be an echo chamber scenario.

Most Star Wars fans don't talk in the Reddit Star Wars group.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/28/2025, 10:05 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it's nice to see comments about the topic on hand for once. You're learning, I'm so proud
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 4/28/2025, 10:08 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I agree.
When Palp turned up in the trailer I remember everyone being confused and not liking the idea.
A surprise, to be sure, but an unwelcomed one.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:09 AM
@bobevanz -

For once?

I post multiple on topic comments every week.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2025, 10:03 AM
Honestly , Palpatine coming back as a clone didn’t really bother me because it made sense for the character imo…

Plus , I enjoyed the horror-esque sequence on Exegol of Kylo encountering The Emperor.

?si=x24UjpX8MCSQJkdH

However this is beating a dead horse at this point but them not having even a semblance of a plan really hurt this trilogy…

I know they tried to tie the trilogy all in to Palpatine but before that , he was perhaps mentioned once before in the sequels so there needed to be more seed planting done then there was but oh well.

It is what it is now , TROS was mediocre imo though I still like 2/3rds of the trilogy.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 10:07 AM
"Though this time, he had to be utterly destroyed. So I think he’s dead."

Uh. Palpatine was dead before.

Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Anakin were dead, and they came back.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder