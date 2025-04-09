KING OF KINGS' Jim Cummings Has Done Hondo Ohnaka "Facial Recognition" For New STAR WARS Project (Exclusive)

Jim Cummings is an icon. The actor has served as the official voice of Winnie the Pooh since 1988, Tigger since 1989, and the Tasmanian Devil since 1991. However, that barely scratches the surface, as he also counts the likes of Darkwing Duck and Hondo Ohnaka among his many credits.

We first met the latter character in The Clone Wars, and the popularity of the pirate and smuggler later saw him featured heavily in Star Wars Rebels. He's even put centre stage as an incredibly realistic animatronic as part of the "Smuggler's Run" ride in Disneyland and Disney World.

We recently talked to Cummings about his work in Angel Studios' King of Kings and wondered whether the door is open to him potentially voicing Hondo in a live-action Star Wars project. There's a precedent for that as The Book of Boba Fett saw Corey Burton reprise his role as bounty hunter, Cad Bane.

"Yes, yes, absolutely. Well, speaking of coming back...knock on wood, we'll see what is in store for our friend Hondo Ohnaka," the legendary actor teased. "And [adopting Hondo's voice], 'By the way, if you would like to invest Ohnaka Transport Solutions, don't worry about it! Just send me all your money and I promise I will take good care of you!'"

Later in our conversation, Cummings confirmed, "I did the facial recognition for Hondo Ohnaka for an upcoming project, so stay tuned [for] that."

That has to be for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Star Wars fans were disappointed when Hondo didn't show up in Skeleton Crew, though Andor season 2 is another possibility. However, it may have also been something for the new Mando theming coming to "Smuggler's Run" this May.

Cummings was also kind enough to share the story of how Disney broke the news to him that he'd be returning as Hondo for the already-iconic theme park ride:

"Gosh, we worked on that for the longest time. I remember it was so funny because - of course, this was years ago - Disney called me in and said, 'We'd like to bring you down to Glendale to our facility.' It's where they do the Imagineering; it's a cross between imagination and engineering and is where they meet and out comes some Disney extravaganza." "We're walking, and it was not unlike when you're walking through the storyboards for a movie. There were big 5ft by 7ft drawings and photographs. I realised halfway through that they were pitching me! They were saying, 'Well, what we could do is this. Perhaps Hondo would do this. So, what do you think?' I said, 'I think it's amazing,' and they go, 'Is this something you would be interested in?' I said, 'Try and stop me! Are you kidding? What? You're pitching me? If I'd thought it up, I'd be pitching you!'" "It's only the most astonishing ride. It really is the best ride I've ever been on. There are two Star Wars rides. Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler's Run, and they're literally right next to each other at Disneyland and Disney World, and my goodness, if you've ever been - and folks, if you're out there, it's worth it just to go and see this - guess what? They have the Millennium Falcon, life-size! You're on the Millennium Falcon! C'mon, what do you want?" "Again, it gives me goosebumps. I'm just so proud of it, and I can't recommend it enough. Bring the kids, 8 - 80."

Make sure to watch the full interview above as Cummings talks about his work in King of Kings, the amazing legacy of Winnie the Pooh, why Christopher Robin is an underrated gem, a possible return as Ray in The Princess and the Frog franchise, Darkwing Duck, and much more.

We'd also strongly recommend checking out Jim's awesome podcast, Toon'd In with Jim Cummings.

A father tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.

King of Kings arrives in theaters on April 11.