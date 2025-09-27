RUMOR: New STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Story Details Reveal Whether Ryan Gosling Is Playing A Jedi And More

Star Wars: Starfighter reportedly takes place roughly five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, meaning we'll finally get to see what this Galaxy Far, Far Away looks like in the wake of Emperor Palpatine and The First Order's defeat.

We've had a couple of sneak peeks at the 2027 movie, but very little has been revealed about what to expect. Thanks to The Hot Mic's John Rocha (via SFFGazette.com), that may have just changed.

Star Wars fans have made it clear they want to see more Jedi action on screen, and it seems that's precisely what they'll get with this movie.

"The main kid is Force-sensitive. His mom is being played, as we said, by Amy Adams," he explained. "She seems to be a Jedi. Gosling is not a Jedi, but he's helping his nephew escape two evil bad guys who are chasing him across the stars. He has a mission he's on, given to him by Adams."

We know that Rey Skywalker set out to rebuild the Jedi Order at the end of Episode IX, and with the Sith finally vanquished, it seems we can expect the Force to once again be wielded by courageous Jedi Knights.

George Lucas' Star Wars movies led us to believe that Luke Skywalker was pretty much the only Jedi left after Yoda's death. However, in the Disney era, shows like Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian have made it clear that plenty of heroes still wielded the Force, even with the Empire ruling over the Galaxy.

Chances are Star Wars: Starfighter will tie into the planned Rey movie, and the prevailing theory is that Gosling's character is looking to deliver his nephew to her newly created Jedi Academy.

As of now, few official plot details have been revealed, but Star Wars: Starfighter has been described as "an all-new standalone adventure" and "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars."

The movie's cast will be led by Barbie star Ryan Gosling. Now confirmed to be joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Deadpool & Wolverine and Free Guy director Shawn Levy helms the movie, and produces with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said when production on the movie began earlier this year. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He added, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Star Wars: Starfighter wasn't among the movies announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, though the projects revolving around Rey, the Galaxy's First Jedi, and the Mando-verse remain in various stages of development. The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be released next May, and recently dropped its first teaser trailer.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.