Sigourney Weaver Confirms THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Role; Addresses Potential Ripley Return

Sigourney Weaver Confirms THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Role; Addresses Potential Ripley Return

Sci-fi icon Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she's joined the cast of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian feature, while also weighing in on the possibility of returning to the role of Ellen Ripley...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Sigourney Weaver is a true legend of the sci-fi genre, having appeared in the likes of Ghostbusters, Avatar, and, of course, the Alien movies, which she led as the iconic Ellen Ripley in the first four films prior to the franchise being revived with Ridley Scott's Prometheus in 2012.

Weaver also played the villain in Netflix's The Defenders series, but her MCU stint was short-lived when her character was killed-off by Elektra.

Fans have often wondered if Weaver might take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away at some point, and earlier this year, the trades reported that she was in talks for a key role in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

During an interview with Deadline, Weaver confirmed that she has signed on for the movie and is set to begin shooting very soon.

"I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year."

Weaver didn't share any details on her character, unfortunately, but there are rumors that she could be playing the main villain.

The three-time Academy Award-nominee also weighed in on potentially returning as Ripley down the line, and it sounds like she's definitely open to the possibility if the right script comes her way.

"I feel like she’s never far away from me, but on the other hand I have yet to read a script that said “you have got to do this.” So for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being. I don’t really think about it, but you know, it’s not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material.

How much does the public really need or want another Ripley movie? I don’t really sit around and think about it, but if it came up, I would consider it. It has come up a bunch of times, but I’m also busy doing other things. Ripley has earned her rest."

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is set to direct and produce the big-screen spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character) in unclear, as he is currently busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Star Naomi Ackie Recalls Fears She'd Face Racist Abuse From Some Fans
Related:

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Star Naomi Ackie Recalls Fears She'd Face Racist Abuse From Some Fans
STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Swaps Her Lightsaber For An Axe In WE BURY THE DEAD First Look
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS' Daisy Ridley Swaps Her Lightsaber For An Axe In WE BURY THE DEAD First Look
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/28/2024, 10:18 AM
It would have to be something really special to get Ripley back.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/28/2024, 10:22 AM
Just saw alien Romulus last week. Started off so strong... And turned into just a mess. At the end of the day, I guess I would give a two out of five stars
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/28/2024, 10:23 AM
Alien vs. Star Wars

Do it. Put a facehugger on Grogu and then have a tiny Xenomorph running around
Spoken
Spoken - 8/28/2024, 10:29 AM
All I got from her response to reprise her role as Ridley is...
User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/28/2024, 10:30 AM
An old Ripley?

The first thing that comes to mind is a story about a Dying Earth, where Ripley is part of a resistance trying to topple and expose the Weyland-Yutani Organization for their part in the fall of Humanity.

Stylistically, Blade Runner + BR2049 + Aliens on Earth, with a pinch of Terminator and Mad Max

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder