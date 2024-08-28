Sigourney Weaver Confirms THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Role; Addresses Potential Ripley Return

Sigourney Weaver is a true legend of the sci-fi genre, having appeared in the likes of Ghostbusters, Avatar, and, of course, the Alien movies, which she led as the iconic Ellen Ripley in the first four films prior to the franchise being revived with Ridley Scott's Prometheus in 2012.

Weaver also played the villain in Netflix's The Defenders series, but her MCU stint was short-lived when her character was killed-off by Elektra.

Fans have often wondered if Weaver might take a trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away at some point, and earlier this year, the trades reported that she was in talks for a key role in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

During an interview with Deadline, Weaver confirmed that she has signed on for the movie and is set to begin shooting very soon.

"I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year."

Weaver didn't share any details on her character, unfortunately, but there are rumors that she could be playing the main villain.

The three-time Academy Award-nominee also weighed in on potentially returning as Ripley down the line, and it sounds like she's definitely open to the possibility if the right script comes her way.

"I feel like she’s never far away from me, but on the other hand I have yet to read a script that said “you have got to do this.” So for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being. I don’t really think about it, but you know, it’s not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material.

How much does the public really need or want another Ripley movie? I don’t really sit around and think about it, but if it came up, I would consider it. It has come up a bunch of times, but I’m also busy doing other things. Ripley has earned her rest."

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is set to direct and produce the big-screen spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character) in unclear, as he is currently busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026