The Force Is Strong With This Writer! Kathleen Kennedy Reveals The Pen Behind Taika Waititi’s STAR WARS Film

The Star Wars Celebration event in Japan may have concluded, but exciting news concerning that infamous galaxy far, far away continues to trickle in.

Screen Rant had the opportunity to speak with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at the event, and she offered a promising update on the long-awaited Star Wars film being helmed by the award-winning Taika Waititi.

While fans eagerly anticipate Waititi's unique vision for the franchise, Kennedy clarified that the primary factor delaying the start of production is the director's own busy schedule.

"Taika is on Taika time," Kennedy playfully admitted to to the site. "I’ve just continually said to him, look, when you feel that you’re ready and you can really devote the time, we’re going to do it. We’ll be waiting. I’m just hoping we get there. That will be a great Star Wars movie."

Adding an intriguing layer to the project, Kennedy also revealed that the acclaimed writer Tony McNamara (Poor Things, The Favourite) is co-penning the script alongside Waititi.

This collaboration between Waititi's distinctive comedic and heartfelt storytelling and McNamara's sharp wit and character-driven narratives certainly sparks considerable excitement for the film's potential tone and direction.

Currently, Waititi's directorial plate is full. He is attached to adapt Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun, and notably, he's also set to tackle a live-action adaptation of Katsuhiro Otomo's seminal manga, Akira.

Interestingly, a producer recently teased that news regarding the Akira project is imminent, potentially hinting that this could be the next project to occupy Waititi's "Taika time" before he journeys to a galaxy far, far away.

In Active Development/Pre-Production Early Development STAR WARS: The Mandalorian & Grogu- currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026; directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie- said to explore the origins of the Force and the Jedi order, taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars events STAR WARS: Starfighter - currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2027; directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy Rey-focused The Rise of Skywalker sequel - no release date, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley Taika Waititi's Star Wars film Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron film Donald Glover's Lando film Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy

As for the next Star Wars film set to hit theaters, a trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, although it has yet to be formally released online.

Star Pedro Pascal was in attendance and stated, "an unbelievable thing to have to be a part of something that had such incredible influence on me as a kid...it was a secret wish of mine from the beginning because of how cinematically sophisticated it was."

"I can tell you that what they are going to deliver [The Mandalorian And Grogu], they'll be topping themselves as filmmakers, and it is a ride, a gorgeous, exciting ride."

Next up, will be Star Wars: Starfighter, which director Shawn Levy teased as exploring a brand new timeline.

"This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” Levy told attendees.