RUMOR: MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Is Being Eyed For A Role In Upcoming STAR WARS Movie

Dakota Johnson recently shared the screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu star in A24's Materialists, but is she now set to head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away? The actor is being eyed for a Star Wars role...

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Star Wars franchise appears close to being back on the right track after some noteworthy misfires, with The Mandalorian and Grogu eyed as the first instalment of a new trilogy and Shawn Levy's Starfighter taking shape thanks to the additions of actors like Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. 

The odd miss for Lucasfilm doesn't appear to be putting off A-List talent from heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Today, Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) is reporting that Madame Web star Dakota Johnson is being eyed for an undisclosed role. 

This is another of those vague casting claims we'd advise against taking too seriously. However, it's interesting that Johnson would consider another major franchise after speaking so negatively about her Marvel experience with Sony Pictures. 

"It wasn’t my fault," she said in a recent interview. "There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think unfortunately with 'Madame Web,' it started out as something and turned into something else."

"And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point," Johnson continued. "But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time. I don’t have a Band-Aid over it. There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?"

Johnson worked closely with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal on Materialists, so perhaps he helped change her mind? Of course, just because the 50 Shades franchise star is being considered for a role, it doesn't mean she'll accept. 

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed the state of Star Wars earlier this month when she said, "I really think that now we’re in a position where it’s broadened the possibility of stories and filmmakers we can bring in to tell stories that mean something to them – it doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in Star Wars."

"It can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many, many other stories," the studio executive who is expected to step down from her position later this year added. 

Do you think Johnson would be a good fit for Star Wars fresh off her Razzie win for Madame Web? As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section.

JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/24/2025, 10:38 AM
I mean yeah...Wasn't her fault the movie was awful. Look at Sony's track record with these Spider-Man spinoffs. Who thought this would actually be remotely good? The only decent one Sony has made was the first Venom, and that's even a stretch at points in that movie.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/24/2025, 11:35 AM
@JabbaTheSus - Have you seen anything where she's been an interesting actress, made the role watchable?
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/24/2025, 12:06 PM
@Pathogen - I Haven't seen anything else she's been in. I just assumed it was the horrible script and direction of this movie, which made every actor in it just check out and not give a shit lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 10:41 AM
Even though acting is subjective , Dakota Johnson seems to be one of those performers that tends to be divisive in regards to her “acting style” so the response to this should be interesting if true…

I haven’t seen Madame Web or alot of her work but from the little I have such as Bad Times At The El Royale , I think she can be good so wouldn’t mind if she got a role in the SW universe.

User Comment Image

I could see her as an ordinary person that gets caught up in an adventure or even a pilot/mercenary perhaps.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 10:46 AM
Nepo babies only fail upwards in hollywood
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2025, 10:47 AM
Box office poison!
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/24/2025, 10:50 AM
@joshwilding - Why bring Madame Web into it? Because this is a comic book site? You could've just as easily used the Materialist, which is more relevant because it's the movie she's promoting now, and her costars are freaking Captain America and Reed Richards, so there's plenty of ways to make that relevant to this site.

This is already a star Wars story which is going to automatically bring out certain people to shit all over it, you've got to bait them over with Madame Web?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 10:55 AM
@SATW42 - plus , she’s actually being praised for that movie too
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 6/24/2025, 10:50 AM
As someone who has never seen a Star wars movie, I thought for YEARS that Daisy Ridley was Dakota Johnson, legit
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 10:52 AM
She really can't act. That and/or has a super limited range
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 6/24/2025, 11:19 AM
Surprised how she is getting even more work lately.

I fully thought she would be considered a bad hire after the way she handled the Madame Web press and promotion.
TK420
TK420 - 6/24/2025, 12:13 PM
Wine aunts took over your Star Wars.
Biggums
Biggums - 6/24/2025, 12:35 PM
Acting range of that twilight chick. The one who blinks like a light.
RobertARZVenez
RobertARZVenez - 6/24/2025, 12:47 PM

Call me crazy, but this could be a great choice for Wonder Woman, I'm just saying, with a good script and the right director, I could get a good performance out of this girl.
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 6/24/2025, 12:52 PM
I like Dakota Johnson as a person; she's lovely. But she's one of those actresses, like Selena Gomez, that is miscast in every role. She's not ideal for anything. It's a combination of her bland, uncharismatic personality and so-so acting chops. It doesn't matter what project you put her in, she's won't be the best choice by far.

Gomez is like that too. Does she do an okay job in, say, Only Murders in the Building? Sure. She's reasonably competent. But that's it. In a show where all the other cast members are super-talented all stars, her role of Mabel needed someone with some more personality and charm and acting chops. It's easy to imagine someone better. But instead, we got Gomez and she's just okay.

