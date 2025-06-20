STAR WARS: Rey-Focused "New Jedi Order" Movie Starring Daisy Ridley Reportedly Back On Hold

STAR WARS: Rey-Focused &quot;New Jedi Order&quot; Movie Starring Daisy Ridley Reportedly Back On Hold

It seems Lucasfilm may have decided to put the brakes on director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's "New Jedi Order" movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 20, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

There have been conflicting reports about the status of the untitled Star Wars movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy doing the rounds since late last year. We had heard that "New Jedi Order" was a priority at one point, but it seems Lucasfilm may have made the decision to put the project on the back-burner again.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, "The Rey movie is on hold once again, as both the Shawn Levy and James Mangold Star Wars films are moving forward first. The project is not canceled — just temporarily on hold."

This probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since a new writer was never officially assigned after Steven Knight parted ways with the project. This doesn't necessarily mean we won't be seeing Daisy Ridley's Rey back in the galaxy far, far away anytime soon, however.

A recent report from THR claimed that Rey "Skywalker" is key to the franchise's future. Not only is she expected to appear in the new trilogy that's in the works from writer and producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), but several other projects (though which ones are not clear).

“She is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now,” one source told the site.

THR's report also suggested that Kinberg's trilogy might end up having an impact on New Jedi Order's development.

"Rey, the scavenger-turned-Jedi played by Daisy Ridley in the last three episode movies, is key to the franchise’s next turn. That potentially puts Kinberg’s trilogy story development, as early in its conceptual stages as it may be, on a collision course with the Rey standalone movie that is actively in the works with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy."

Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder during an interview with Premiere last year, explaining why she ultimately decided to reprise the role.

"They simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet. But if I hadn’t been convinced by the concept, the movie wouldn’t have been made. I took a day to think about it and I told myself that I had had great times making those films."

"This new adventure seemed fun to me, so why say no? My thoughts on the subject are quite simple: if I didn’t think the story was worth telling, I wouldn’t have come back."

Specific story details for the Rey movie were never disclosed, but we do know that it's set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and finds Rey training a new generation of Jedi.

BOBA FETT - BLACK, WHITE & RED And HAN SOLO - HUNT FOR THE FALCON Comics Will Solve A Big STAR WARS Mystery
Related:

BOBA FETT - BLACK, WHITE & RED And HAN SOLO - HUNT FOR THE FALCON Comics Will Solve A Big STAR WARS Mystery
STAR WARS Realigns Focus As Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Future Is All About Standalone Stories
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS Realigns Focus As Kathleen Kennedy Reveals Future Is All About Standalone Stories

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/20/2025, 7:16 AM
Let me write this damn movie

User Comment Image
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/20/2025, 7:31 AM
Every time I see the words "Rey Skywalker" I die a little inside
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/20/2025, 7:36 AM
@BrainySleep - Yeah, and we can blame JJ for this.
jslinky
jslinky - 6/20/2025, 7:33 AM
Called it from day 1
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 7:46 AM
If true , i guess that makes sense especially if Rey is key to the future of the franchise via Kinberg’s trilogy etc.

It’s also honestly probably best to test the waters cinematically again for SW after being off the big screen for 5 years or so now with more apparent standalone features such as Shawn Levy’s Starfighter or Mangold’s Dawn of The Jedi after The Mandalorian & Grogu which is arguably their most popular thing right now (i get if some say Andor but that show as good as it was did not have the cultural appeal that Mando had) since they likely will be one & dones hence no long term creative risk of unfinished stories & such if they underperform.

Anyway , i hope when this does happen that it turns out well for Ridley’s sake since i have liked her performance aswell as the character!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder