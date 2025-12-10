Steven Spielberg's Mysterious UFO Film First Look Revealed Along With Possible Title & Plot Details - SPOILERS

Earlier this year, the news broke that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park) planned to return to the sci-fi genre for a "UFO film" based on his own original idea, and the project later set an official release date of May 15, 2026.

We'd since learn that the mysterious movie would star Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (The Running Man) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*), but story details remain under wraps.

The first trailer is set to screen ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash on the 19th, but a first look has now been revealed via a couple of billboards spotted overlooking Times Square. The poster features a bird (possibly a blue jay) with what looks like the eye of a child in the middle, with the tagline: "All Will Be Disclosed."

Possible spoilers follow.

We have heard that the movie is actually called Disclosure, but this has not been confirmed. There are also rumors that the film will be commented to Spielberg's classic, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and may even serve as a "stealth sequel." Hopefully, we'll find out more in the buildup to the trailer debut.

Check out the artwork at the link below, and we'll be sure to update if any other teasers find their way online.

All will be disclosed. pic.twitter.com/kTosOMjt3n — Save Your Cinema (@SaveArclight) December 10, 2025

David Koepp, who has previously collaborated with Spielberg on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull., penned the script.

For a while after the release of what arguably remains his most iconic film, Jaws, Spielberg was pretty much synonymous with the sci-fi genre, helming the likes of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Close Encounters, and later A.I., Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His last sci-fi film was Ready Player One, which was (mostly) positively reviewed, but was seen as something of a disappointment when it comes to global box office takings (just over $600 million).

There are only a handful of filmmakers working today who can generate such widespread interest and excitement with news of their next project, and Spielberg is most definitely one of them. With this in mind, there's bound to be a lot of hype surrounding this movie, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.