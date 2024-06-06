THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Movie Gets A Surprise 2026 Release After Book Announcement

Following the announcement of a new Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins, Lionsgate has confirmed plans for a movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping. Find more details on what to expect right here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Earlier today, the news broke that author Suzanne Collins is writing a new Hunger Games novel titled Sunrise on the Reaping. It will arrive in bookstores on March 18, 2025, and features a story which takes place 40 years after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

"With 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,'" Collins explained. "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

Fans of the hit franchise wasted no time speculating that this book is likely setting the stage for another movie and, unsurprisingly, Lionsgate has confirmed plans (via SFFGazette.com) for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping to be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Set during the Second Quarter Quell, it seems the idea is to explore the Games that Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy) was part of. This places it 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

Francis Lawrence, who directed 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, and 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is in talks to helm the film.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s Adam Fogelson. "We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story."

"The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

Collins added, "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026."

There are surely those who will say Collins is simply writing books to turn into movies at this stage, but The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes novel was a hit and the movie grossed a solid $337.4 million worldwide.

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Sunrise on the Reaping as we have them.

Evansly
Evansly - 6/6/2024, 2:50 PM
I had some of my employees recommend these books. How do people here feel about them?
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/6/2024, 2:53 PM
@Evansly - Watch Battle Royale instead.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2024, 2:53 PM
@Evansly - The original series? the books were better than the films. Don't know about what came after.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2024, 2:54 PM
@Evansly - employees? so you own the means of production? you will love this series
Evansly
Evansly - 6/6/2024, 2:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah I was definitely more thinking the original series. I was in college when these came out so didn't really hit me at a time where I was doing much reading for fun. I only saw the first film and thought it was fine. Maybe I'll check them out
Evansly
Evansly - 6/6/2024, 2:58 PM
@marvel72 - the 2000 movie? I'll have to check it out! Thanks for the recommendation
mountainman
mountainman - 6/6/2024, 3:02 PM
@Evansly - With the trilogy, the first two are great and third one was ok with a disappointing ending.

Never read Songbirds and Snakes but my wife liked the book.

If you like the YA post apocalyptic genre, this is one of the best in that genre. If you don’t enjoy that genre, you probably won’t like this.

I read it when it came out and I was much younger. Now in my 40’s I’m not a fan of most YA so I doubt I would enjoy it today.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/6/2024, 3:07 PM
@mountainman - Yeah I'll put it on the list but maybe not super high.

The funny thing is my employee was talking about how much the ending of the 3rd resonated with him. He was deployed and just lost a close friend so it made applicable
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 2:51 PM

I can't really comment on these movies yet.

I recorded all of them from cable about a month ago, but just haven't gotten around to watching the first one. I did this same thing with the Twilight movies. But when I finally watched the first one, it was so awful I stopped and deleted them all.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/6/2024, 2:53 PM
@DocSpock

The first two Hunger Games are pretty damn good. Probably as good as it gets for YA movies. Haven’t watched them in years but they’re worth watching and (I’m assuming) they’re lightyears better than Twilight.

The second one in particular is pretty damn great.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 2:56 PM
@regularmovieguy -

I am sure I will get to them. My Granddaughters tell me they are great.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2024, 2:52 PM
PLEASE CAST HUNTER (biden) SHAFER IN THIS PLEASE

User Comment Image

View Recorder