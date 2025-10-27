THE RUNNING MAN Gets A Bloody New Teaser And Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Paramount Pictures has announced that tickets are officially on sale for Edgar Wright's (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, which stars Glen Powell in the lead role of Ben Richards.

The movie's social media accounts have also debuted a pair of new posters, as well as a brief teaser which features one pretty gruesome shot of an unfortunate contestant getting pinned to a tree via a crossbow bold through the head.

The previous trailers and spots have included plenty of explosive action, but this is arguably the goriest moment that's been highlighted in the marketing up to this point.

The sci-fi novel, which King penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, was previously adapted as a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this new take will not be a remake, and is expected to stick much closer to the original story.

King's book is a dystopian thriller set in the United States during the year 2025, when the nation's economy is in ruins and world violence is at an all-time high. Desperate to earn enough money to save his family, protagonist Ben Richards decides to participate in a popular - and incredibly dangerous - game show called The Running Man, which allows contestants to go anywhere in the world... while being hunted down by a team of trained killers.

"I think the journey of Ben Richards and me, there's definitely overlap, which is as a public figure, especially now, I would say the truth has probably never mattered less — we're in a TikTokification age where everyone's trying to gain followers or after their own agendas," Powell said in a recent interview with EW. "People do whatever it takes to get what they need and say whatever they need to say to get what they need… You can't blame anyone, but it is just the system that we live in."

"And even more so, you're set up to become the villain so that the world cheers for you to lose," Powell goes on. "I find it always fascinating in terms of our news cycle, how quickly news spreads and how quickly we're here to define heroes and villains, and how odd that there's no nuance or fact-checking. It's rapid headlines, almost to an overwhelming degree, which is very dangerous. And you start to see that pack mentality of how the internet works. And we very much play on that in The Running Man."

Ready, set... GO run to IMAX to experience The #RunningManMovie November 14. Tickets on sale now https://t.co/Lhhl6vK58F pic.twitter.com/qc70sTyFdX — IMAX (@IMAX) October 27, 2025

What would you do for $1 billion?



Run and get tickets now to see The #RunningManMovie at #DolbyCinema on November 14. https://t.co/KWCs0EafK8 pic.twitter.com/pf4J0ZypXX — Dolby (@Dolby) October 27, 2025

Do you have what it takes to survive The Running Man? The world’s deadliest game show? Get your tickets for The #RunningManMovie now to find out. Only in theatres November 14. https://t.co/vaPmu8ewC7 pic.twitter.com/g5NAZYkGd1 — The Running Man Movie (@RunningManMovie) October 27, 2025

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.

But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."