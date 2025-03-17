THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell In Talks To Play SGT. ROCK For DC Studios And Luca Guadagnino

Colin Farrell, who plays Oz Cobb in Matt Reeves' The Batman movies and HBO's The Penguin spin-off, is now in talks to play the title role of Sgt. Rock in Luca Guadagnino's movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 17, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

In a surprising turn of events, Colin Farrell - who plays Oz Cobb/The Penguin in Matt Reeves' BatVerse - is in talks to play the lead role in DC Studios and director Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock movie.

Though Farrell has entered negotiations to play Sgt. Franklin John Rock in the WWII-set film. Deadline believes that scheduling "has to be balanced with his busy fall which includes the second season of AppleTV+’s Sugar and Edward Berger’s movie The Ballad of a Small Player."

Daniel Craig was said to be in talks to play the title role (though DC Studios co-head Peter Safran insists this was not the case), but reportedly passed due to a scheduling conflict and is now circling Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie. There have also been rumors that Mike Faist - who worked with Guadagnino on Challengers - waqs being considered for the part.

Guadagnino is set to re-team with his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes, who is penning the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

Farrell will return as the villainous Gotham City crime boss Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, and possibly a second season of The Penguin.

rebellion
rebellion - 3/17/2025, 4:19 PM
never change dc.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/17/2025, 4:49 PM
@rebellion - The Batman 2 is dead..the underperformance of Mickey 17 all but guarantees this.
rebellion
rebellion - 3/17/2025, 4:53 PM
@DaHULK2000 - fascinating deductive skills buddy
Repian
Repian - 3/17/2025, 4:22 PM
I don't know what to think...I could see Keaton as Sgt Rock.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 4:24 PM
Damn , this is surprising though perhaps shouldn’t be shocking since the Reeves-verse and DCU is not canon to each other hence we could always get more actors in the former for the latter…

Honestly , I like this choice better then the rumored ones like Jeremy Allen White or Mike Faist but still not as sold on it as I would have been Daniel Craig but oh well.

Anyway , if he does get cast officially then I would still give it a shot though!!

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/17/2025, 4:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Everything you said is true but also take into account even if the Reeves-verse was canon to the main DCU Colin as Oz doesn't look or sound anything like his normal self. Shot before all the behind the scenes stuff most people didn't know it was him at first.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 4:33 PM
@Steel86 - agreed.
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/17/2025, 4:25 PM
YESSSS
Forthas
Forthas - 3/17/2025, 4:26 PM
Given the total transformation he has in Penguin most people would not notice. I don't know much about the character but it does not seem like a great fit to me even though I said the same thing about him as Penguin.

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/17/2025, 4:26 PM
I like Farrel, this could be cool!
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/17/2025, 4:32 PM
Would love to see this and hopefully the film is good and does well. He's always been one of those actors that feel like they should've been bigger but some bad movie choices stopped him from getting to that next level. Funny enough He's been in the running for Batman a few times. DC just loves him.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/17/2025, 4:33 PM
The Penguin is such a heavy disguise I even forget Collin is playing him. He pretty much kills every role so this would be great.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 3/17/2025, 4:36 PM
So we're getting a Clayface and a Sgt Rock movie before
Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/17/2025, 4:42 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image

and DC/WB wonders why they set themselves up to fail

Cuz everyone who likes DC is asking for a Sgt Rock movie... ive never even heard of the guy until the CC show....
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/17/2025, 4:43 PM
@WakandaTech - Yep, and people think Gunn is this genius who's going to save DC on film, never mind most of his projects are C and D list characters no one cares about.
Repian
Repian - 3/17/2025, 4:47 PM
@WakandaTech - But The Question never debuts. Never...
User Comment Image
1stDalek
1stDalek - 3/17/2025, 4:41 PM
great pick, hope it works out
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/17/2025, 4:43 PM
User Comment Image

why is this moving being fast tracked before the main JL characters.... makes NO SENSE to me
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 3/17/2025, 5:11 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Honestly, If they just did another version of any of the big ones, I think people would complain that they never get the more obscure characters, just retreads of what we've already seen. I don't have a problem with doing lesser known properties. We know the others will eventually get made.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/17/2025, 4:49 PM
Hope he gets it.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/17/2025, 5:15 PM
I’ve got to believe that Gunn has a master plan, and that this isn’t just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Too much is riding on the success of the DCU for half baked ideas to get green lit. He may be running the show, but I’m sure he’s gots lots of eyes who are looking over his shoulder every step he takes, and ppl who have to sign off on his decisions from time to time. All that said, here’s hoping however this ties into the greater DCU, that it’s all successful bc DC’s future is dependent on it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/17/2025, 5:16 PM
None of the usual "leakers" ever had him as an option. Just goes to show how they're worthless lol

