Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Producers Share Huge Update On Delayed Threequel

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been a long time coming, with the one-year wait we expected for the trilogy's conclusion turning into a four-year one.

The writing was on the wall during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's press tour when the cast confirmed they hadn't read the script or recorded any lines. Now, the pressure is on Beyond to end Miles Morales' story in style ahead of his potential live-action MCU debut.

Empire Online recently spoke with Spider-Verse franchise writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with the latter saying of Beyond, "We are deep, deep in it. We’re actually going today to the IMAX headquarters to see what the footage looks like at scale, and make sure that it has the resolution that it needs to look gorgeous."

Making an animated movie on the expanded 1.43:1 IMAX ratio isn't easy, but as Miller explained, "We're chugging away in the edit room with the team, and it's coming together really well. It's a lot of movie, and a lot to do. You got to keep doing something that hasn't been done before. That's all you got to do. Easy!"

Lord concurred, pointing out, "Details matter. The thing that's a joy about those pictures is that everyone on the crew is so good at what they do. So you just sit around, marvel at all these brilliant artists, and then we get to work with these great filmmakers, sit in a room all day, and just try to make everything incrementally better together. It's a lot of fun."

While there were reports that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse faced a challenging production with lots of changes and some pretty intense overtime for the artists working on it, the movie was hailed as another win for Sony Pictures Animation. Hopefully, Beyond the Spider-Verse can recapture that magic.

Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

Written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller & David Callaham and directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 4, 2027.