SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Trailer Description Revealed As Filmmakers Share New Story Details

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to be released in theaters last year; unfortunately, what looked like a one-year wait for the resolution to that big Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cliffhanger will now be resolved after four years on June 4, 2027.

A first look at the movie has been released (you check out those stills below if you missed them last night), but those attending CinemaCon were fortunate enough to see a brief teaser trailer.

Here's how Variety described what sounds like a largely unrevealing sneak peek:

"In the footage, which again showcased the franchise’s bold, stylized animation, Miles Morales declares that he’s doing things 'his way' after everyone lamenting that everyone has been telling him how his own story is supposed to go. Gwen Stacy and other Spidey friends also made appearances in the brief teaser, which hasn’t yet been released to the public."

Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles Morales is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He teased, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the release date delay by saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord added, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy" and said Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

In January, Miles G. Morales voice actor Jharrel Jerome was asked whether he's begun production on the threequel and replied, "No, I wish. We haven’t started up yet. A lot of things being figured out, but good things."

There were once rumblings about a female-led spin-off revolving around characters like Spider-Woman and Spider-Gwen. Work on that has also likely stalled as Sony looks to prioritise getting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse into theaters.

While it's not a bad thing for Sony to take its time with this movie to ensure the trilogy ends on the best note possible, we've no doubt many of you will remember the issues Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reportedly faced behind the scenes (if not, you can read more about that here).

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.