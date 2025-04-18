HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Update: "Trust The Process"

HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Update: &quot;Trust The Process&quot;

Doing the rounds to promote Sinners, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld reveals where things currently stand with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse after the movie recently webbed up a 2027 release date.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to be released last March; unfortunately, what was once only a one-year wait for the resolution to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's big cliffhanger will now be resolved after four years on June 4, 2027. 

Concerns about a release date delay started when the movie's cast admitted they'd yet to see a script or record any lines while promoting the second movie. 

Asked by MTV where things stand with the threequel now, Spider-Gwen actress and Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld said, "Yeah! We are well into that thing! [Laughs] Listen, that's the thing, you've got to trust the process."

"If there's one thing I've learned with that is that - you put it in their hands, you're going to end with something masterful, so just gotta go with it," she added. 

This isn't the only superhero role that Steinfeld is currently in limbo with, as there's no current clear indication of when and where she'll play the MCU's Kate Bishop again. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seem likely, though her name wasn't on the back of a chair during the former's lengthy cast reveal. 

Rumours about plans for Hawkeye season 2 persist, though it's unclear whether that's fallen by the wayside as Marvel Television looks to take a more traditional approach to producing television. 

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this month, Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles Morales is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the release date delay by saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord continued, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and said Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will no doubt be worth the wait, it's a shame in many ways that Sony ever announced that 2023 release as it disappointed many fans. However, Across the Spider-Verse only just made it across the finish line in time and was reportedly besieged by issues behind the scenes, including tight deadlines and long hours for animators. 

As noted, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on June 4, 2027. 

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Trailer Description Revealed As Filmmakers Share New Story Details
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Trailer Description Revealed As Filmmakers Share New Story Details
SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Official Release Date; First Look Spotlights Miles, Gwen, & Prowler
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Official Release Date; First Look Spotlights Miles, Gwen, & Prowler

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/18/2025, 7:19 AM
Oh I can't wait. I just cannot wait. Like I will. I will wait. But I can't.
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/18/2025, 8:21 AM
It's quite clear they wrote themselves into a corner and I think there's only one way they can pull themselves out of the hole they made for themselves.

• You can't have Miles be right without confirming every single other Spider-man let their friends and family members die.

The best option as such is that Miles is wrong, sure that makes him the antagonist but you could maybe justify that through his suffering, which would at least contextualize the trilogy as exploring his grief:

• The first film Miles is grieving over Spider-man and wants to live up to the legacy, this is somewhat mirrored by Peter B.Parker, who is grieving over the life he lost with Mary Jane.
• The second film Miles and Miguel are afraid of loss and in this grief they try to control what cannot be controlled - causing immense damage to everyone and everything around them. Unable to acknowledge the grief in others, Spot becomes consumed by it and Miguel is driven to more reckless means.

Onto the third film:

The third film Miles is finally forced to confront the inevitability of loss and through doing so is able to redeem others. He fights to the end to save his father but the multiverse itself begins to collapse due to this leaving only those two and the 'event' that would result in his father death. Miles eventually breaks down to his father, his father consoles Miles about how death is something everyone has to face eventually and accepts his death and goes willingly - the multiverse restoring around them as he makes the choice. (If you've seen Final Space, which you should,you know the vibe I'm going for here.)

After his father dies, Miles manages to stop Spot by pulling him into his own dimension, a final heroic look to the other characters, trapping them both as Spot has no 'Spots' left.

In this void-like space, the Spot panics while Miles is calm. Spot ends up blaming Miles but then breaks down and opens up. Spot could be re-contextualized as grieving over his lost normalcy and the lack of caring Miles showed towards him by not caring who he was, he's allowed that to consume him, but Miles ends up pulling him back from that. The two having a heart-to-heart climaxing with Miles pulling him out of the darkness he has created around himself both physically and emotionally - revealing his normal 'Spot' appearance allowing them to get back. Spot could either be restored to human form by the brilliant minds of the Spider-verse OR he could redeem himself as a hero.

Through this Miguel gets a redemption, acknowledging his methods cause harm and making the focus of the Spider-Society to being more support to those who experience loss and help them process it. Potentially tie this in with him saving Miles and working with him during the third act also.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder