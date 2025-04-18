HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Update: "Trust The Process"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to be released last March; unfortunately, what was once only a one-year wait for the resolution to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's big cliffhanger will now be resolved after four years on June 4, 2027.

Concerns about a release date delay started when the movie's cast admitted they'd yet to see a script or record any lines while promoting the second movie.

Asked by MTV where things stand with the threequel now, Spider-Gwen actress and Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld said, "Yeah! We are well into that thing! [Laughs] Listen, that's the thing, you've got to trust the process."

"If there's one thing I've learned with that is that - you put it in their hands, you're going to end with something masterful, so just gotta go with it," she added.

This isn't the only superhero role that Steinfeld is currently in limbo with, as there's no current clear indication of when and where she'll play the MCU's Kate Bishop again. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seem likely, though her name wasn't on the back of a chair during the former's lengthy cast reveal.

Rumours about plans for Hawkeye season 2 persist, though it's unclear whether that's fallen by the wayside as Marvel Television looks to take a more traditional approach to producing television.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this month, Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles Morales is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the release date delay by saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord continued, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and said Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will no doubt be worth the wait, it's a shame in many ways that Sony ever announced that 2023 release as it disappointed many fans. However, Across the Spider-Verse only just made it across the finish line in time and was reportedly besieged by issues behind the scenes, including tight deadlines and long hours for animators.

As noted, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on June 4, 2027.