Shameik Moore Teases A THIRD Miles Morales Variant In SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was announced for a March 2024 release. Unfortunately, what was once only a one-year wait for the resolution to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's big cliffhanger will now be four years by the time we sit down to watch the threequel.

Concerns about a release date delay started when the movie's cast admitted they hadn't seen a script or recorded any lines while promoting the second movie. A delay seemed inevitable, and details about what to expect from Beyond the Spider-Verse have been few and far between since that came.

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales in the animated franchise, and during a brief red carpet interview, he revealed that we'll see three versions of his Spider-Man in the movie.

The interviewer (well, influencer) seemed to be under the impression that Moore voices Miles G. Morales, a.k.a. Earth-42's Prowler. In reality, Jharrel Jerome plays him, so it's safe to assume that Moore won't necessarily lend his voice to this mysterious third Variant.

With any luck, Nadji Jeter will reprise his role as Miles from Insomniac's Spider-Man video game series; Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal got a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so time will tell.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles Morales is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the release date delay by saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord continued, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on June 4, 2027. You can hear from Moore in the player below.