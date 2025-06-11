Shameik Moore Teases A THIRD Miles Morales Variant In SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE

Spider-Verse franchise lead Shameik Moore has seemingly confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature a third Miles Morales Variant, joining him and Jharrel Jerome's Miles G. Morales.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was announced for a March 2024 release. Unfortunately, what was once only a one-year wait for the resolution to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's big cliffhanger will now be four years by the time we sit down to watch the threequel.

Concerns about a release date delay started when the movie's cast admitted they hadn't seen a script or recorded any lines while promoting the second movie. A delay seemed inevitable, and details about what to expect from Beyond the Spider-Verse have been few and far between since that came.

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales in the animated franchise, and during a brief red carpet interview, he revealed that we'll see three versions of his Spider-Man in the movie. 

The interviewer (well, influencer) seemed to be under the impression that Moore voices Miles G. Morales, a.k.a. Earth-42's Prowler. In reality, Jharrel Jerome plays him, so it's safe to assume that Moore won't necessarily lend his voice to this mysterious third Variant. 

With any luck, Nadji Jeter will reprise his role as Miles from Insomniac's Spider-Man video game series; Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal got a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so time will tell.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles Morales is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the release date delay by saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord continued, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on June 4, 2027. You can hear from Moore in the player below.

@liamlovesmovies 3 MILES MORALES VARIANTS IN BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE? 😳 I interviewed Shameik Moore for his new thriller ‘ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATE’ directed by the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member RZA! #shameikmoore #spiderverse #spiderman #wutang #beyondthespiderverse #acrossthespiderverse #intothespiderverse #movies #movie #movietok #mcu #marvel #milesmorales #spidermannowayhome #avengers #interviewer #interview #wutangforever #haileesteinfeld #sinners #cinema #tvshows ♬ Sunflower (Made Popular By Post Malone & Swae Lee) [Instrumental Version] - Party Tyme Karaoke
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/11/2025, 7:16 AM
I'd guess at the third Miles, if true, would be showing a much older one who tangled with the Spider-man in charge of the Spiderverse thus why he has such huge issues with Morales. The question will then revolve around, maybe, is that third from a whole other timeline or the future of one of the two we've already met.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 7:23 AM
This is too far away it lost its momentum.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 7:23 AM

Here is how Disney kills the golden goose and ruins Spider-Man.

Tom Holland Spider-Man rules the MCU bringing in over a billion $ per movie.

Miles Morales Spidey rules the animation MCU with excellent box office for that format.

So of course tons of people scream, "Bring Miles to live action!" because, well you know. Bad idea. This would almost certainly end the animation which he rules and just dilute the Peter Parker Spider-Man character. One thing the comics did wrong was too many Spider-people. Every relative Peter ever had plus most of his friends plus a number of villains at some point became a Spider-person. It long ago went way beyond ridiculous. And I think they will do the same thing in the movies until they kill the whole thing.

Peter Parker Spider-Man is a unique and fantastic character. Please don't ruin a good thing.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/11/2025, 7:50 AM
@AllsGood - Good news if true that first day advance ticket sales are highest of the year thus far, but that does not mean it will make more than the top films aimed primarily towards kids as parents are less likely to buy advance tickets for a family trip out for a variety of reasons. IE indicative that, not counting for where JW and SM land on, it is likely to pass Sinners, CA and Thunderbolt/NA to take third for highest D:BO of the year but if it can pass Minecraft and Stitch remains to be seen.

All that said thus far this year average ticket sales have been about the lowest since 2020 (JUST squeezed past 21's $10.1M ave and when ignoring those during the pandemic lowest in decades ($10.5M ave, $3.5B gross total) so I wouldn't bank on any films making a billion this year (another one or two may but odds remain historicaly low and unpredictable). The realistic target this year is making over $500M for big budget films which thus far only three films have achieved (highest being China's Ne Zha 2).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/11/2025, 7:34 AM
OFF TOPIC But Marvel

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ New Box Office Update Makes Me More Confident About It Earning $1 Billion.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' chances of passing the coveted $1 billion mark have increased after an exciting box office update. I'm a major fan of Marvel's First Family, which includes the Fantastic Four stories in Marvel Comics and the iteration of the team from the 2000s live-action movies that featured Marvel Cinematic UnivUser Comment Image star Chris Evans as the Human Torch.

READ HERE

https://screenrant.com/fantastic-four-first-steps-1-billion-box-office-op-ed/

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/11/2025, 7:52 AM
@AllsGood - Good news if true that first day advance ticket sales are highest of the year thus far, but that does not mean it will make more than the top films aimed primarily towards kids as parents are less likely to buy advance tickets for a family trip out for a variety of reasons. IE indicative that, not counting for where JW and SM land on, it is likely to pass Sinners, CA and Thunderbolt to take third for highest DBO of the year but if it can pass Minecraft and Stitch remains to be seen.

All that said thus far this year average ticket sales have been about the lowest since 2020 (JUST squeezed past 21's $10.1M ave and when ignoring those during the pandemic lowest in decades ($10.5M ave, $3.5B gross total) so I wouldn't bank on any films making a billion this year (another one or two may but odds remain historicaly low and unpredictable). The realistic target this year is making over $500M for big budget films which thus far only three films have achieved (highest being China's Ne Zha 2).

