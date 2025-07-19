SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Hit With ANOTHER Release Date Delay

It seems like a distant memory now, but there was a time when we expected Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024.

However, when the cast said they'd yet to see a script or record any lines of dialogue, it became apparent to fans that the threequel meeting that date wasn't overly likely. When we finally got an update, it was to announce that the trilogy's conclusion had been pushed to June 4, 2027.

It's been confirmed today that a few more weeks have been added to the already excruciating hold-up, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has shifted to June 25, 2027 .

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Insiders say the later date will be better for bringing in school-aged kids for summer break, as some schools would still be in session in early June. It’s also seen as a more appealing date internationally."

This does seem like a smart business decision on Sony Pictures' part, though it remains to be seen what will be pitted against the movie during the following July 4 long weekend.

Only a few titles have been dated for 2027, but this means Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse no longer opens a week before the How to Train Your Dragon sequel or two weeks before an untitled DC Studios movie. We'd imagine studio executives are hoping this move gives Miles Morales and company a little more breathing space.

Talking at CinemaCon earlier this year, filmmaker Phil Lord told attendees that, when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse begins, Miles is a fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Hero in the Spider-Verse. He added, "Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system."

The filmmaking team of producer Phil Lord and co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson also addressed the longer-than-expected wait for the movie, saying, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back. So, we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right."

Lord added, "It’s going to be a massive finale to the trilogy," and assured exhibitors that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is meant for "the biggest screens. We are prepping this movie especially for your large-format screens. It looks insane."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on June 4 June 25, 2027.