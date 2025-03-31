SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Official Release Date; First Look Spotlights Miles, Gwen, & Prowler

The final movie in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024 before being taken off the calendar last July, and the studio had yet to announce a new release date.

Tonight during Sony's CinemaCon panel, we learned that Beyond the Spider-Verse will officially arrive on June 4, 2027.

A first teaser as also screened, and while that hasn't been released online, we do have some stunning promo images features Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, and the new Prowler which you can check out below.

A few more stills from the movie pic.twitter.com/udHgrVu9bL — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 1, 2025

Producer Phil Lord confirmed that "this movie picks up the moment [the second movie] ended," and described the threequel as a "massive finale" that will "break the boundaries with animation again."

Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson are set to direct the movie.

Star Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles' father Jefferson Morales, was asked if he could share an update on the status of Beyond the Spider-Verse while speaking to Variety in a recent interview.

"In all due time. We have to conclude it. It has to be concluded. Can you imagine if we were like, “'That’s it. He’s in a portal and that’s it.'"

Henry went on to talk about how the trilogy is going to wrap up, and while he doesn't reveal any specific details, his comments do hint at a potential spoiler .

"Look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do."

Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a massive cliffhanger and surprise reveal which may go down as one of the most shocking twists in superhero movie history.

After managing to escape from Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and his fellow Spideys and make it back to what he assumed was his own reality, Miles Morales discovers that he's actually landed on Earth-42, where his father was killed in the line of duty and his Uncle Aaron is still alive.

With no Spider-Man keeping the streets in check, crime is rampant, and The Prowler is right at the center - but it's actually Miles' alternate universe counterpart, not his uncle, under the mask.

Is Henry hinting that the Jefferson we've come to know is destined to die no matter what Miles does? That would certainly qualify as the emotional ending he's hinting at above.

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature returning voice actors Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya, as Hobie Brown.