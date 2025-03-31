SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Official Release Date; First Look Spotlights Miles, Gwen, & Prowler

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Official Release Date; First Look Spotlights Miles, Gwen, & Prowler

After being taken off Sony Pictures' release schedule in 2023, we finally have a new release date for Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, and we're going to be waiting another while, unfortunately...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse
Source: Via Toonado.com

The final movie in Sony Pictures' animated Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was originally set to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024 before being taken off the calendar last July, and the studio had yet to announce a new release date.

Tonight during Sony's CinemaCon panel, we learned that Beyond the Spider-Verse will officially arrive on June 4, 2027.

A first teaser as also screened, and while that hasn't been released online, we do have some stunning promo images features Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, and the new Prowler which you can check out below.

Producer Phil Lord confirmed that "this movie picks up the moment [the second movie] ended," and described the threequel as a "massive finale" that will "break the boundaries with animation again."

Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson are set to direct the movie.

Star Brian Tyree Henry, who voices Miles' father Jefferson Morales, was asked if he could share an update on the status of Beyond the Spider-Verse while speaking to Variety in a recent interview.

"In all due time. We have to conclude it. It has to be concluded. Can you imagine if we were like, “'That’s it. He’s in a portal and that’s it.'"

Henry went on to talk about how the trilogy is going to wrap up, and while he doesn't reveal any specific details, his comments do hint at a potential spoiler.

"Look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do."

Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a massive cliffhanger and surprise reveal which may go down as one of the most shocking twists in superhero movie history.

After managing to escape from Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and his fellow Spideys and make it back to what he assumed was his own reality, Miles Morales discovers that he's actually landed on Earth-42, where his father was killed in the line of duty and his Uncle Aaron is still alive.

With no Spider-Man keeping the streets in check, crime is rampant, and The Prowler is right at the center - but it's actually Miles' alternate universe counterpart, not his uncle, under the mask.

Is Henry hinting that the Jefferson we've come to know is destined to die no matter what Miles does? That would certainly qualify as the emotional ending he's hinting at above.

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature returning voice actors Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya, as Hobie Brown.

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Says They Still Haven't Been Contacted To Record Their Lines
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Says They Still Haven't Been Contacted To Record Their Lines
SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Brian Tyree Henry Teases An Emotional Conclusion - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Brian Tyree Henry Teases An Emotional Conclusion - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RolandD
RolandD - 3/31/2025, 10:58 PM
They’re going to make people watch the movies, one and two that is all over again because everyone will have forgotten them by the time 2027 rolls around.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 11:01 PM
@RolandD - makes me think they are trying to include miles (whatever version it is) in the next 2 avengers films
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/31/2025, 11:07 PM
@RolandD - Sounds great to me. 👍🏾
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/31/2025, 10:59 PM
Come to think of it, this is a different level of geekdom than Ne Zha 2. It is so western and the other eastern and i like it both.

2027 is too far away though.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/31/2025, 11:03 PM
Bummer it is so far away but at least we now have a solid release date.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/31/2025, 11:05 PM
Just like Batman, a long wait
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 11:10 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/31/2025, 11:15 PM
Just announced title of new Spider-Man as Brand New Day. Honestly….that should have been the title of the LAST movie.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/31/2025, 11:16 PM
Brand New Day confirmed! Mephisto incomimg? 🤔
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/31/2025, 11:19 PM
Off topic: Snow white on track to lose over $100 million dollars for Disney.

https://deadline.com/2025/03/snow-white-bombs-rachel-zegler-1236354912/

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder