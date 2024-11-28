KRAVEN THE HUNTER Does His Best SPIDER-MAN Impression In Action-Packed New TV Spots

Tickets for Kraven the Hunter officially go on sale tomorrow, and might just be accompanied by a final trailer for the movie. For now, Sony Pictures has released two TV spots featuring some action-packed new footage.

The teasers include more of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's vengeful beast-man doling out violent justice, and we also get a couple of shots of Kraven scaling a wall in much the same fashion as a certain Friendly Neighbourhood Webhead.

We're not sure if this is a deliberate nod to Spider-Man, but either way, it could end up being the only reference to the wall-crawling hero in the movie. A recent rumor claimed that Spidey is not mentioned in the film, and there will be no post-credits scenes.

Check out the new spots at the links below.

The hunter is on his way.



Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter. Get tickets this Friday! In theatres December 13. pic.twitter.com/fs3Gw0sQB7 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) November 28, 2024 LFG!!



Get tickets this Friday to see #KravenTheHunter! In theatres December 13. pic.twitter.com/WKvWlIf3i1 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) November 27, 2024

There seems to be slightly more anticipation for this latest Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off, if for no other reason than the R-rating potentially providing some visceral thrills.

The first 8 minutes of the movie were recently screened during New York Comic-Con, and the sequence featured Kraven stalking and killing multiple foes in a prison. The violence was said to be surprisingly gruesome, and a second clip with "multiple very brutal kills" including murder by bear trap, axe, and tree stump - which reportedly splits someone straight down the middle - was also shown.

"He's an apex predator, the top of the food chain," said star Aaron Taylor-Johnson during the panel. "Kraven's a hunter, not a poacher. Like every hunter knows, sometimes you have to cull the herd to preserve order. Of course, when he starts applying that to human beings, it becomes a pretty dark story."

“It’s not just Kraven. We’ve really gotten an opportunity to dive into the Marvel characters in a really cool way,” added director J.C. Chandor. “We wanted to have the spirit of those characters be what fans want and also bring it to the screen in a new way… We’ve walked a tonal balance where myself as a storyteller and as the director, I know the actors in every performance, we’re not breaking the fourth wall. We believe in this story like it was really happening.”

"When you get in those books. It’s pretty, pretty intense," said the filmmaker of the movie's much-discussed R rating. "When the studio gave us the opportunity to see if we wanted to do this as an R[-rated] film, we were like, yes,” he said. “It was an amazing opportunity. It sort of opened up some really intense kind of Grindhouse stuff on one side, and then some also really intense character stuff.”

Will the hunter be hunted? #KravenTheHunter takes you on a cinematic thrill ride. In cinemas Dec 11 pic.twitter.com/nE9bEkAL24 — Columbia Pictures PH (@ColumbiaPicPH) November 22, 2024

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."