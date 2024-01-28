Dakota Johnson Jokes That MADAME WEB Is "Like If A.I. Generated Your Boyfriend's Perfect Movie" On SNL

Dakota Johnson Jokes That MADAME WEB Is &quot;Like If A.I. Generated Your Boyfriend's Perfect Movie&quot; On SNL Dakota Johnson Jokes That MADAME WEB Is &quot;Like If A.I. Generated Your Boyfriend's Perfect Movie&quot; On SNL

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson hosted yesterday evening's episode of Saturday Night Live and came out with a surprisingly apt description of the upcoming Marvel movie. Check out her monologue here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live yesterday evening and the actress did, of course, make reference to her Madame Web role. In fact, she may have come up with the best description of the upcoming Marvel movie to date!

"I have a new movie coming out. It's called Madame Web," the Fifty Shades of Grey star said. "It is in the Marvel Universe and it also stars Sydney Sweeney. So, it's kind of like if A.I. generated your boyfriend's perfect movie."

In all honesty, if a lot of guys could create their ideal superhero movie, it probably would entail Sweeney wearing spandex! 

There hasn't been a huge amount of excitement among fans for Madame Web, largely due to the bad taste both Venom and Morbius left in their mouths. The former was a box office hit, regardless, but this movie is tracking more like the latter (with a projected $25 million opening weekend).

"I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there’s an explosion," Johnson recently said of her Madame Web role. "That to me was absolutely psychotic."

"I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!' But I trusted [SJ Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

Check out her SNL monologue in the X posts below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.

MADAME WEB Behind-The-Scenes Photo Reveals A New Look At Sydney Sweeney Suited Up As Spider-Woman
Related:

MADAME WEB Behind-The-Scenes Photo Reveals A New Look At Sydney Sweeney Suited Up As Spider-Woman
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Donning Spider-Woman's Costume Was The Coolest Thing Ever
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Donning Spider-Woman's Costume Was "The Coolest Thing Ever"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

OptimusCrime - 1/28/2024, 12:43 PM
But... i dont have a boyfriend..

And i HATE A.I.
JustAWaffle - 1/28/2024, 12:48 PM
SpaceAgent - 1/28/2024, 12:58 PM
@JustAWaffle -
Kindzadza147 - 1/28/2024, 12:58 PM
At least they are fully aware it's gonna be shit of massive proportions, kudos for that. Not that it will get anyone to theatres, but shill...
DocSpock - 1/28/2024, 1:02 PM


Just like the Flash, this will be the greatest CBM ever made.
lazlodaytona - 1/28/2024, 1:20 PM

She's sturdy. I want to climb her.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder