Dakota Johnson Jokes That MADAME WEB Is "Like If A.I. Generated Your Boyfriend's Perfect Movie" On SNL

Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live yesterday evening and the actress did, of course, make reference to her Madame Web role. In fact, she may have come up with the best description of the upcoming Marvel movie to date!

"I have a new movie coming out. It's called Madame Web," the Fifty Shades of Grey star said. "It is in the Marvel Universe and it also stars Sydney Sweeney. So, it's kind of like if A.I. generated your boyfriend's perfect movie."

In all honesty, if a lot of guys could create their ideal superhero movie, it probably would entail Sweeney wearing spandex!

There hasn't been a huge amount of excitement among fans for Madame Web, largely due to the bad taste both Venom and Morbius left in their mouths. The former was a box office hit, regardless, but this movie is tracking more like the latter (with a projected $25 million opening weekend).

"I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there’s an explosion," Johnson recently said of her Madame Web role. "That to me was absolutely psychotic."

"I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!' But I trusted [SJ Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

Check out her SNL monologue in the X posts below.

Dakota Johnson jokes on SNL that Madame Web is "like if AI created your boyfriend's favourite movie" pic.twitter.com/ltevGMNedF — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) January 28, 2024 Dakota Johnson’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/OEfV6LjM0H — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.