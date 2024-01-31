MADAME WEB Featurette Reveals New Spider-Women Footage And Ezekiel Sims' Villainous Motivations

In addition to the titular clairvoyant hero and her three Spider-Women protégés, Madame Web will introduce a new villain who looks a lot like Spider-Man named Ezekiel Sims.

In the comics, Ezekiel basically has the same power set as the iconic Wall-Crawler, but it seems his "spider-sense" has been amplified to full-on precognition for this movie, and we now know what drives him to utilize this ability to track down and attempt to kill Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón.

Sony Pictures has released a new Ezekiel-focused featurette, which spotlights quite a bit of new footage of the villain in action, while also confirming that he travels back in time to put an end to the three teens because they kill him in the future after taking on their respective superhero mantles.

There may be a little more to it, but it seems to be a simple case of Sims seeking revenge for his future demise.

Check out the new teaser in the plater below.

Does knowing the future save you from it?



Tahar Rahim is Ezekiel Sims in #MadameWeb - exclusively in movie theaters February 14. Get tickets. https://t.co/N06mxM6b7I pic.twitter.com/gQaatFcQah — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) January 31, 2024

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.