MADAME WEB Featurette Reveals New Spider-Women Footage And Ezekiel Sims' Villainous Motivations

Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for Madame Web, which spotlights quite a bit of new footage while focusing on the villainous motivations of Ezekiel Sims...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 31, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

In addition to the titular clairvoyant hero and her three Spider-Women protégés, Madame Web will introduce a new villain who looks a lot like Spider-Man named Ezekiel Sims.

In the comics, Ezekiel basically has the same power set as the iconic Wall-Crawler, but it seems his "spider-sense" has been amplified to full-on precognition for this movie, and we now know what drives him to utilize this ability to track down and attempt to kill Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón.

Sony Pictures has released a new Ezekiel-focused featurette, which spotlights quite a bit of new footage of the villain in action, while also confirming that he travels back in time to put an end to the three teens because they kill him in the future after taking on their respective superhero mantles.

There may be a little more to it, but it seems to be a simple case of Sims seeking revenge for his future demise.

Check out the new teaser in the plater below.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

WhatIfRickJames - 1/31/2024, 12:35 PM
His motivations are simple, Amazon spider research and murder
incredibleTalk - 1/31/2024, 12:55 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Sony with the Spiderman rights....
Variant - 1/31/2024, 12:40 PM
The part of this film I'm most excited for is how Sony responds to the flop.
lazlodaytona - 1/31/2024, 12:43 PM
@Variant - How Sony will respond to the flop? Like they always do; they'll pick another obscure character in the spider-verse, promote that, and end up with their 90th spider-verse flop.
ThorArms - 1/31/2024, 12:45 PM
@Variant - Aunt May movie
Oberlin4Prez - 1/31/2024, 12:47 PM
@Variant - The same way they always do, Pinky.

It’s also how Marvel and Lucasfilm respond these days.
Variant - 1/31/2024, 12:47 PM
@lazlodaytona - Ha, for sure. And all this just so they can keep the cinematic licensing for the Spider-Man franchise. Hopefully they flop themselves out of oblivion after Kraven.
Variant - 1/31/2024, 12:48 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Marvel Studios responds with movies like GotG3 and shows like Loki. Something Sony is only capable of with their animation endeavors.
Variant - 1/31/2024, 12:49 PM
@ThorArms - Lol. Did that finally get scrapped or are their mumblings of it still on the production lineup?
GeneralChaos - 1/31/2024, 12:49 PM
@Variant - Maybe they'll just stop and either only make movies with Marvel Studios or just sell Spiderman back to them.
Oberlin4Prez - 1/31/2024, 12:51 PM
@Variant - having 2 out of 6 or 7 projects in a year be successful isn’t a winning strategy. Lol.
Matchesz - 1/31/2024, 12:40 PM
Hopefully the spider women destroy the patriarchy for good this time so we dont got to see it replayed over and over again in other stuff
WhatIfRickJames - 1/31/2024, 12:41 PM
Actually, seeing the featurette gives some background as to the why. Feels like it could be a better story showing his motivations. I’m highly suspicious that they’ll stick the landing with the writing.
lazlodaytona - 1/31/2024, 12:41 PM
I thought there was already a black spiderman.
MuadDib - 1/31/2024, 12:44 PM
This is beyond cringe and absolute trash

That this is potentially set before Peter even gets bitten, yet there’s already a plethora of Spider characters running around is sooo dumb

Also, no radioactive spiders? Just from the Amazon, and he gets the same powers? Huh.. lame
ThorArms - 1/31/2024, 12:44 PM
Damn, Spiderman can just punch rockets like that?
Th3Batman - 1/31/2024, 12:45 PM
The next billion $$$ movie. You read it here first.
Fogs - 1/31/2024, 12:49 PM
Man, this looks so generic.
TheLobster - 1/31/2024, 12:50 PM
This is going to flop hard and Sony deserves to lose millions :)
UniqNo - 1/31/2024, 12:52 PM
Seems like the only one committed to giving a good performance.
ObserverIO - 1/31/2024, 12:53 PM
Save us Bob Iger, you're our only hope.

