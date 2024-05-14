MADAME WEB Is Now Streaming On Netflix - Was The Movie Really That Bad?

Madame Web always had a steep hill to climb after becoming meme-fodder immediately after the release of its first (and only) trailer, but right from the opening scene with Cassie's mother in the Amazon researching spiders just before she died, it was clear that Sony Pictures' latest SSU movie was... probably not going to be a big hit.

To be fair, Madame Web did end up surpassing (just about) the $100 million mark worldwide, but with a reported budget of around $80 - $100 million (not factoring in additional advertising costs, etc), and an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can't imagine seeing much more from Miss Web and her teenage Spider-Women pals anytime soon.

Some felt the movie wasn't quite as bad as it was made out to be, while others were of the opinion that it crossed into so bad it's good territory.

We didn't review Madame Web here on CBM when it was released in theaters, but if you're interested, I gave it a watch when it hit Digital and live-Tweeted (or X'd?). Was it really that bad? Yes... yes it was.

"Meanwhile, in another universe...' reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.