MADAME WEB Is Now Streaming On Netflix - Was The Movie Really That Bad?

MADAME WEB Is Now Streaming On Netflix - Was The Movie Really That Bad? MADAME WEB Is Now Streaming On Netflix - Was The Movie Really That Bad?

Sony Pictures' Madame Web is now available to stream on Netflix. Will you be giving the much-maligned SSU movie another - or a first - shot?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web always had a steep hill to climb after becoming meme-fodder immediately after the release of its first (and only) trailer, but right from the opening scene with Cassie's mother in the Amazon researching spiders just before she died, it was clear that Sony Pictures' latest SSU movie was... probably not going to be a big hit.

To be fair, Madame Web did end up surpassing (just about) the $100 million mark worldwide, but with a reported budget of around $80 - $100 million (not factoring in additional advertising costs, etc), and an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can't imagine seeing much more from Miss Web and her teenage Spider-Women pals anytime soon.

Some felt the movie wasn't quite as bad as it was made out to be, while others were of the opinion that it crossed into so bad it's good territory.

We didn't review Madame Web here on CBM when it was released in theaters, but if you're interested, I gave it a watch when it hit Digital and live-Tweeted (or X'd?). Was it really that bad? Yes... yes it was.

"Meanwhile, in another universe...' reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

When Does MADAME WEB Arrive On Netflix? Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Gets A Streaming Premiere Date
Related:

When Does MADAME WEB Arrive On Netflix? Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Gets A Streaming Premiere Date
MADAME WEB Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray!
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/14/2024, 12:04 PM
It was so bad even Malatrova didn't watch it.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 5/14/2024, 12:54 PM
@kylo0607 - It didn't have Jonathan Majors in it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/14/2024, 12:04 PM
Absolutely not.






This comment brought to you by Pepsi
The1st
The1st - 5/14/2024, 12:48 PM
@bobevanz - I really wish they'd do a Pepsi ad and just have her not being to get into one for like 30 sec straight. Nothing beats an ice cold Pepsi...if you can get in there that is.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/14/2024, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/14/2024, 12:11 PM
@GhostDog - Meanwhile, this wig caused nationwide erectile dysfunction.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/14/2024, 1:09 PM
@Lisa89 - Hiding in plain sight

User Comment Image
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 5/14/2024, 12:08 PM
Yes. The end.
hainesy
hainesy - 5/14/2024, 12:10 PM
Is there an unrated cut where Sydney Sweeney is topless? Otherwise I'm not watching.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/14/2024, 12:19 PM
@hainesy - why would that make you watch? Lol she’s been top less before
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/14/2024, 12:14 PM
What is Madame Web?
grouch
grouch - 5/14/2024, 12:16 PM
it's as bad as your articles
TK420
TK420 - 5/14/2024, 12:21 PM
@grouch - ...but not half as bad as Josh's. :P
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/14/2024, 12:18 PM
Is this worse than Morbius, Birds of Prey or Venom 2? cuz those are the 3 WORST cbm i've ever seen
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/14/2024, 1:00 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Those are bad, but never seen Catwoman? Or Steel?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 5/14/2024, 12:19 PM
"Was The Movie Really That Bad?"

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/14/2024, 12:37 PM
The day I find myself watching a movie just to see how bad it is, is the day that I've given up on life.
Movies that I never need/want to see.

1. This one.
2. Rebel Moon Part 2
3. Marvels
4. Shazam
5. Black Adam
6. Any Venom movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/14/2024, 12:49 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - the hell man, Shazam doesnt deserve to be on that list
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/14/2024, 1:05 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - 4 and 5 are pretty good, especially 4.
Amuro
Amuro - 5/14/2024, 12:39 PM
"To be fair, Madame Web did end up surpassing (just about) the $100 million mark worldwide, but with a reported budget of around $80 - $100 million (not factoring in additional advertising costs, etc), and an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can't imagine seeing much more from Miss Web and her teenage Spider-Women pals anytime soon."

Well, 2023 and 2024 are bad years for superheroes movies so far. Only Spider-man : Across the Spider-verse and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 were successful at the box-office.

It got so worse in fact that The Marvels is none other than THE biggest box-office bomb of all time. Budget : 220 millions (without marketing costs). Box-office : 206 millions worldwide. Estimated losses : 237 millions (previous record holder : John Carter, estimated losses : 225 millions). The movie actually lost more money than its budget.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/14/2024, 12:46 PM
Joh, you posted umpteen articles about how bad this film was.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/14/2024, 1:02 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Not sure where to even begin with this.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/14/2024, 12:50 PM
At least it wasnt a financial disaster like The Marvels 😂
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/14/2024, 12:53 PM
Absolutely, yes!
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/14/2024, 1:07 PM
Yes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder