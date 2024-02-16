MADAME WEB Loses Grip On Box Office During Second Day In Theaters; May Struggle To Top $20 Million Opening

After an underwhelming $6.05 million opening day, things went from bad to worse for Madame Web on Thursday. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures' latest Marvel movie webbed up a similarly disappointing $2.15 million during its second day in theaters.

That's -64% drop and one which doesn't bode well for its six-day opening.

In fact, the trade is unsure Madame Web will even be able to reach $20 million by the time this weekend is over; it's almost halfway there with an $8.2 million total but word-of-mouth is dire and it seems most moviegoers will instead head to Bob Marley: One Love instead.

Sony Pictures appears to have given up on promoting the movie as the official Madame Web account on X hasn't posted anything since February 13. Aside from a few reposts, the main Sony account has stayed silent since February 6.

Still, the studio expects a $27 million holiday opening and we'd guess it will ultimately end up a good $5 million - $7 million beneath that. Even if Madame Web somehow exceeds expectations, though, it will still be $12 million beneath Morbius' three-day debut in 2022.

Sony will no doubt keep a close eye on how Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter perform later this year; should they too fail, then it will surely be time for the studio to go back to the drawing board and start over with its Marvel offerings before the brand is damaged beyond repair (if it isn't already).

While everyone seems to agree Madame Web sucks - it's slipped to 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-reviewed comic book movies ever released - at least there are some fans out there asking the important questions.

i need dakota johnson to prove that this isn’t true asap bc this is all that’s been on my mind since seeing madame web pic.twitter.com/4hHYd7sjfe — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.