MADAME WEB Loses Grip On Box Office During Second Day In Theaters; May Struggle To Top $20 Million Opening

Madame Web is proving to be powerless at the box office during its six-day opening, and if the latest figures are to be believed, it may not even reach $20 million by the time this weekend is over...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: Deadline

After an underwhelming $6.05 million opening day, things went from bad to worse for Madame Web on Thursday. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures' latest Marvel movie webbed up a similarly disappointing $2.15 million during its second day in theaters. 

That's -64% drop and one which doesn't bode well for its six-day opening. 

In fact, the trade is unsure Madame Web will even be able to reach $20 million by the time this weekend is over; it's almost halfway there with an $8.2 million total but word-of-mouth is dire and it seems most moviegoers will instead head to Bob Marley: One Love instead. 

Sony Pictures appears to have given up on promoting the movie as the official Madame Web account on X hasn't posted anything since February 13. Aside from a few reposts, the main Sony account has stayed silent since February 6. 

Still, the studio expects a $27 million holiday opening and we'd guess it will ultimately end up a good $5 million - $7 million beneath that. Even if Madame Web somehow exceeds expectations, though, it will still be $12 million beneath Morbius' three-day debut in 2022. 

Sony will no doubt keep a close eye on how Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter perform later this year; should they too fail, then it will surely be time for the studio to go back to the drawing board and start over with its Marvel offerings before the brand is damaged beyond repair (if it isn't already). 

While everyone seems to agree Madame Web sucks - it's slipped to 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-reviewed comic book movies ever released - at least there are some fans out there asking the important questions.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

santoanderson - 2/16/2024, 11:35 AM
Emperor Palpatine “GOOD GOOD”.gif
KennKathleen - 2/16/2024, 12:42 PM
@santoanderson -
Alucard28 - 2/16/2024, 11:38 AM
Just crash and burn.
dracula - 2/16/2024, 11:38 AM
Wow this has a small budget even by low budget standards and its still going to bomb

?si=fiyaCh5F0SV9tXqN
Itwasme - 2/16/2024, 11:39 AM
Oof... thats a shame. It's gonna be rough for CBMs this year. Not a lot of releases to hold interest and this is rough start.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 11:44 AM
@Itwasme -

I don’t even remember which ones we have besides DP 3…

This , Kraven & Venom 3

Joker:Folie A Deux

That’s it I think?.

I hope we can just get through this year because next year seems FAR more exciting right now imo.
Itwasme - 2/16/2024, 11:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - is Venom 3 going to be this year?

I'm kind of worried if these don't come out well that studios just move on from CBMs and that's that.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 11:46 AM
@Itwasme - me too honestly

Right now ,Venom 3 is scheduled for release on November 8th 2024
Itwasme - 2/16/2024, 11:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - after the first 2 I legitimately don't know if adding Venom to this year is a good thing or a bad thing. I found the first 2 good in how bad they were.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 11:53 AM
@Itwasme - I can see it being the only Sony cbm that makes money considering the first 2 did but we’ll see…

I didn’t care for the first one and honestly found the sequel to be a bit worse even.
WakandaTech - 2/16/2024, 11:41 AM
This is what happens when you try to score points and check boxes
instead of making good films that make profit

No one asked for this movie but we still got it


Itwasme - 2/16/2024, 12:16 PM
@WakandaTech - "no one asked for this"

You mean like no one asked for a Dune remake? Or Nolan to make a movie about the creation of the Atom bomb, or the first Iron Man, or GOTG, or the first John Wick, or, or, or...

The number of movies people ask for is less than you can count on one hand.
mountainman - 2/16/2024, 12:39 PM
@Itwasme - The “no one asked for this” argument can be silly at times, but it would be tough to argue that there aren’t more people who wanted a new Dune remake than a Madame Web movie.
Itwasme - 2/16/2024, 12:45 PM
@mountainman - maybe. The original film became a bit of a cult classic, but failed miserably at the BO and it doesn't feel like there was a resurgence of the book (though I maybe wrong). I don't think anyone was asking for it tbh, but lots of people were happy when it was announced.

Maybe not that big of a difference, but I also added it because there's tons of sci-fi books out there that haven't been made into movies that are more popular (same as comic books). The Three-Body Problem as an obvious example.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/16/2024, 11:41 AM
it will have legs and do great in DVD sales and toys!
WhatIfRickJames - 2/16/2024, 12:11 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - I still don’t know if you’re joking or not because it’s quite clear that it will not do great in any form. I’m also assuming you meant blu-rays but it would not out of character to do the release on DVD only.
phoenixvici - 2/16/2024, 12:35 PM
@FlopWatchers5 -
rychlec - 2/16/2024, 11:42 AM
I kinda feel bad for Dakota and the girls. I mean, not bad enough to actually go see the movie but...it's a little sad.
bkmeijer1 - 2/16/2024, 11:42 AM
I saw a few users mention how this movie was gonna be the next Flash in terms of articles, and to them I say: you're right, but know I blame you for willing them into existence
IronMan616 - 2/16/2024, 11:45 AM
And yet it will lose less money for Disney than the Marvels lost for Disney. LOL.
FireandBlood - 2/16/2024, 11:47 AM
@IronMan616 - Disney never spent no money on it, so obviously. You incels, man. You’ll really say anything just to slip The Marvels in there somewhere. 😂
IronMan616 - 2/16/2024, 11:57 AM
@FireandBlood - "Disney never spent no money on it"

Learn how to write you caveman.
FireandBlood - 2/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@IronMan616 - Oooo, you wanted to say monkey so badly, you just didn’t have the bollocks. 😂
IronMan616 - 2/16/2024, 12:36 PM
@FireandBlood - Nah, only your victim mentality would think that way. I'll have the balls to say that to your face. You ever in America? I'll be traveling to New York in June. I can tell you to your face punk.
Spoken - 2/16/2024, 11:47 AM
We've entered 97 Batman & Robin levels here.
Origame - 2/16/2024, 11:54 AM
@Spoken - eh, we've already been there.

It's just time to accept the genre is dying.
ProfessorWhy - 2/16/2024, 11:56 AM
Frankly, my web, I don't give madame
dracula - 2/16/2024, 11:57 AM
Who will win the year

Deadpool 3 or Joker 2
WhatIfRickJames - 2/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@dracula - Madame Web 1
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@dracula - I’m thinking DP 3 right now.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/16/2024, 12:08 PM
Hard to get people to see a movie when the trailers come off like an SNL sketch with Party City costumes.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 12:15 PM


How is that Bob Marley movie if anyone’s checked it out?.

It’s gotten mixed-negative critical reception on RT but the audience score is MUCH more positive.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/16/2024, 12:18 PM
What a shitshow! I love it. Worst part is Sony just doesnt give a flying f*ck and will continue to pump out garbage like this
Repian - 2/16/2024, 12:19 PM
After the great failure of this universe, Sony will focus on the Spider-Verse. With Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as the heads of the Spider-Verse, we will see an animated film based on the King in Black saga. Knull as a villain, Symbiote Dragons, crazy battles and a lot of Metal!!


https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/ZzsAAOSwjq1hKopj/s-l1200.webp


Welcome to a new universe. Population... Symbiote.
TheVisionary25 - 2/16/2024, 12:35 PM
@Repian - agreed , they should stick to animation!!.

Instead of that live action show , I would like an animated Spider Man noir film or series too

Matchesz - 2/16/2024, 12:22 PM
Die SSU die! baHaHaHAaHahAha
JonC - 2/16/2024, 12:22 PM
One thing to remember on Sony movies... it doesn't really matter if they are crap... it only matters if Sony turns a profit so they can keep making more... if you have a great movie with a $159 million budget but don't turn a profit then you aren't 'winning' but if you have a crap movie that was made on the cheap and can turn a profit then you are 'winning' as far as keeping the studio alive. Marvel and DC have had their share of the former even though the movies were more or less quality and liked.
harryba11zack - 2/16/2024, 12:51 PM
This film is a movie.

