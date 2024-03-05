MADAME WEB Now Available To Pre-Order On Blu-Ray; SteelBook Artwork Features Cassie In Her Superhero Suit

Despite abysmal reviews, Madame Web hasn't performed quite as terribly at the box office as you might expect, and is now closing in on $90 million worldwide.

Still nothing to shout from the rooftops about - especially since a recent report revealed that the movie's $80 million budget was actually closer to the low $100 million range - but hey, Sony Pictures' latest SSU entry will take any win it can get at this stage!

Madame Web is still playing in theaters, but has already been listed for home release pre-order on Amazon, and the SteelBook cover features new artwork of the titular hero (Dakota Johnson) in the superhero costume she suits-up in towards the end of the movie (in a flash forward scene).

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

Do you plan on seeing Madame Web on the big screen, or at all? Drop us a comment down below.