MADAME WEB Now Available To Pre-Order On Blu-Ray; SteelBook Artwork Features Cassie In Her Superhero Suit

Sony Pictures' Madame Web is still in theaters, but a DVD and Blu-ray release date has been announced, and the movie's SteelBook artwork is actually pretty cool...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Despite abysmal reviews, Madame Web hasn't performed quite as terribly at the box office as you might expect, and is now closing in on $90 million worldwide.

Still nothing to shout from the rooftops about - especially since a recent report revealed that the movie's $80 million budget was actually closer to the low $100 million range - but hey, Sony Pictures' latest SSU entry will take any win it can get at this stage!

Madame Web is still playing in theaters, but has already been listed for home release pre-order on Amazon, and the SteelBook cover features new artwork of the titular hero (Dakota Johnson) in the superhero costume she suits-up in towards the end of the movie (in a flash forward scene).

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

Do you plan on seeing Madame Web on the big screen, or at all? Drop us a comment down below.

MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Addresses Movie's Negative Reviews: I Will Never Do Anything Like It Again
MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Addresses Movie's Negative Reviews: "I Will Never Do Anything Like It Again"
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Pokes Fun At Marvel Role During SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Pokes Fun At Marvel Role During SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
TheLobster - 3/5/2024, 11:05 AM
LOL
Nomis929 - 3/5/2024, 11:06 AM
DannRamm113 - 3/5/2024, 11:09 AM
The shittier movies get the cooler steelbooks.

Rather unfortunate trend.
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2024, 11:42 AM
@DannRamm113 - How else can they convince someone to buy it?
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2024, 11:19 AM
Not very often do you see a super suit with pants. I dig the design.
marvel72 - 3/5/2024, 11:20 AM
Yeah I don't think many will be purchasing this, some steelbook collectors might but not me baby, I'll wait for it to come on streaming.
Th3Batman - 3/5/2024, 11:33 AM
@marvel72 - I don't even think people will take this for free, as they can invest their shelf space on more useful items.
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2024, 11:43 AM
In other news. Falcon and Winter Soldier, Andor, Obi Wan, and Moon Knight are getting collectible 4K steel book releases.
harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 11:51 AM
@SonOfAGif - Why would anyone care about those things when we can just press the replay button on Madame Web
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2024, 11:51 AM
@harryba11zack - Don't you ever use Ron Weasley against me.
harryba11zack - 3/5/2024, 11:48 AM
It's still the Best female lead marvel movie this year.
FlopWatchers5 - 3/5/2024, 11:55 AM
it don’t get more comics accurate than this 👌🏾
DocSpock - 3/5/2024, 12:01 PM

Anyone who would buy this needs to be locked in the rubber room before they start hurting themselves in more overt ways.

