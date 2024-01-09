MADAME WEB Promo Image Provides First Look At Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Inspired Costume

He was drinking cranberry juice in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died (sorry).

We got a better look at the heroes of Sony Pictures' Madame Web in their superhero suits earlier today, and some more promo art has now been shared online, giving us our first proper look at Dakota Johnson in her Spider-Man inspired costume.

The outfit is partially obscured, but we can make out most of the design, which definitely takes at least some influence from the character's comic book costume while incorporating a few Webslinger-like updates.

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own. Whether we'll get to see them suit-up in this movie remains to be seen (there's a lot of speculation that those brief shots in the trailer will simply be glimpses of their future).

Check out the promo image at the link below.

First full look at the Madame Web suit pic.twitter.com/IEeAEs0A7r — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) January 9, 2024

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.