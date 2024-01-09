MADAME WEB Promo Image Provides First Look At Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Inspired Costume

Some more Madame Web promotional artwork has been shared online, and this time we get our first full look at Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb in her Spider-Man inspired superhero costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2024 08:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

He was drinking cranberry juice in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died (sorry).

We got a better look at the heroes of Sony Pictures' Madame Web in their superhero suits earlier today, and some more promo art has now been shared online, giving us our first proper look at Dakota Johnson in her Spider-Man inspired costume.

The outfit is partially obscured, but we can make out most of the design, which definitely takes at least some influence from the character's comic book costume while incorporating a few Webslinger-like updates.

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own. Whether we'll get to see them suit-up in this movie remains to be seen (there's a lot of speculation that those brief shots in the trailer will simply be glimpses of their future).

Check out the promo image at the link below.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

harryba11zack - 1/9/2024, 8:05 PM
respect to sony for keeping it red.
JFerguson - 1/9/2024, 8:08 PM
nothing beats
RegularPoochie - 1/9/2024, 9:20 PM
@JFerguson - someone gets it👌
marvel72 - 1/9/2024, 8:13 PM
I like they look of the costume.

Now show me Sydney Sweeney in costume.




RegularPoochie - 1/9/2024, 9:21 PM
@marvel72 - and again, let them hang bro!
incredibleTalk - 1/9/2024, 8:14 PM
Here we go....
Thing94 - 1/9/2024, 8:29 PM
I like
kg8817 - 1/9/2024, 8:45 PM
I….dont hate that?

Honestly, for a suit for a live action MADAME WEB? It’s not bad at all.

But holy shit that photoshop is awful and that barely looks like Dakota Johnson (still wild that she’s Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s kid).
Nolanite - 1/9/2024, 8:46 PM
Bewbs...
Just had to say it.
Nolanite out
Origame - 1/9/2024, 8:49 PM
@Nolanite - very poignant, yes.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/9/2024, 8:52 PM
SHES CONNECTED TO THE MULTIVERSE USING SPIDERS AND LATEX
santoanderson - 1/9/2024, 8:56 PM
I’ve seen movie spoilers leak in LEGO sets and Funko Pops, but an Ocean Spray bottle is a new low. At this rate we’ll probably get our first look at Sentry on a box of diapers.
IronMan616 - 1/9/2024, 8:58 PM
Cranberry juice, what are you on your period?
DocSpock - 1/9/2024, 9:01 PM

Strong with this one the poo smell is.
RegularPoochie - 1/9/2024, 9:19 PM
There was no point even make this movie ffs.

