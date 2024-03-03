MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Pokes Fun At Marvel Role During SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Madame Web debuted to terrible reviews and even worse box office numbers last month, and with Dune: Part 2 now dominating theaters, Sony's latest Marvel movie has already been largely forgotten.

The week it was released, Marvel Studios announced The Fantastic Four cast and shared the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, quite possibly to draw eyes away from a blockbuster which feeds into the narrative of "superhero fatigue." Now, Madame Web's co-lead Sydney Sweeney, has jokingly disowned the movie.

Sweeney hosted yesterday evening's Saturday Night Live and, during her monologue, introduced herself by saying, "You might have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria' - you definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web.'"

Before Madame Web's release, the actress seemed legitimately excited to join the Marvel Universe and even pushed to recreate some comic-accurate poses on set. Unfortunately, while she was a highlight as Spider-Woman, the movie did her a disservice.

Earlier this month, Sweeney also discussed the challenges of shooting Madame Web. "I had a wig so it was a whole other process. You have to wrap the wig, then glue the wig down, then style the wig," she explained. "And that wig was so hot we were filming in Boston in the middle of the summer."

"It was one of the hottest days and we were in the middle of filming and I go, ‘One second’, and I turn around and I just started throwing up and then I turn back and I go, 'We’re all good we can keep going.' I was overheating, my body was shutting down, but I was great. The wig added a lot of interesting elements."

This weekend, Madame Web grossed only $5 million overseas, taking its global total to a disappointing $91 million.

Check out Sweeney's SNL monologue below.

