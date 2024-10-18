Tom Holland Shares Disappointment With SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - "I Might Have Done Three Days On Location"

Tom Holland Shares Disappointment With SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - &quot;I Might Have Done Three Days On Location&quot;

Tom Holland has admitted that he had a major issue with Spider-Man: No Way Home's COVID restrictions as they meant primarily shooting on green screen, leading to a lot of very challenging days on set...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 18, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a critical and commercial hit, grossing a massive $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. However, as much as we all love the movie, it's hard to deny that there are some flaws. 

Those primarily stem from the impact COVID-19 had on the threequel; neither Rhys Ifans nor Thomas Haden Church were able to visit the movie's set, for example, leading to footage from The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3 being recycled. There was also a lot of green screen. 

Tom Holland quite rightly remains proud of what they achieved with the 2021 blockbuster but reveals in a new interview that COVID negatively impacted his experience and presented many unwanted challenges. 

"One of the unfortunate things about Spider-Man[: No Way Home] was we shot it in peak COVID times," he recalls. "We shot everything in a studio which meant, I think in the process of making that film, I might have done three days on location. You can feel it in the film, I think."

"When we're walking through New York, they sent a crew to New York to shoot the streets with a motion camera jib. Then they brought that piece of kit back to Atlanta and then they would make on the floor, 'There's an extra here. There's a dog here. There's a sidewalk here.' Then I'd have to map out what I was going to do in a pre-existing shot."

Holland added, "This is going to make me sound really difficult but I got over it and we figured it out. The camera was moving way slower than Peter Parker would usually walk. Peter Parker's very bubbly, very quick. Everything is about getting from A to B as quickly as possible without thinking and this shot that they had was this really slow, meandering camera angle through New York."

"Peter is supposed to be in a rush to get to Doctor Strange to ask him this question, and I found it really difficult to portray, 'I'm stressed and in a rush...but walking really slowly,' I actually think that shot isn't in the film because it didn't work."

It's easy enough to understand Holland's frustrations, particularly when it lessened his experience of playing Spider-Man. Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home spent a great deal more time on location, with filming taking place in New York City for some scenes. 

We'd imagine one of Holland's conditions for Spider-Man 4 is that history doesn't repeat itself, something which shouldn't be an issue now COVID restrictions are no longer in place. 

You can check out the full interview with Holland in the player below. 

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Charlie Cox Recalls Cut Reference To 2003's DAREDEVIL During His MCU Debut
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Charlie Cox Recalls Cut Reference To 2003's DAREDEVIL During His MCU Debut
Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Shares New Look At SPIDER-MAN's Comic-Accurate Suit From NO WAY HOME
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Shares New Look At SPIDER-MAN's Comic-Accurate Suit From NO WAY HOME
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/18/2024, 3:47 PM

Hollywood sgars life are so hard :(
We got you bro
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/18/2024, 3:47 PM
am I first? Or do I just have that many people blocked?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/18/2024, 4:20 PM
@SATW42 - You’re first in my heart.

Eat it @Malatrova15
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/18/2024, 4:21 PM
@SATW42 - You're 2nd
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/18/2024, 3:48 PM
Still a great Spidey movie.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/18/2024, 3:48 PM
Anyway, I didn't notice at all which is really a testament to the movie. If you notice those things you're either telling a bad story or you did a really bad job putting it together
Vigor
Vigor - 10/18/2024, 3:53 PM
Lol where's vector sigma. His time to shine
Fares
Fares - 10/18/2024, 3:53 PM
My biggest disappointment with Now Way Home is that for a movie that I love so much, it'll forever look as bland as it does.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/18/2024, 3:57 PM
@Fares - the end battle flies by too quick everything gets wrapped up too neatly, they could have really went bonkers with it but i feel Jon Watts lacks as a director to make it epic.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 10/18/2024, 3:58 PM
I loved No Way Home. It’s a film I can go back to,time & time again. Just getting to spend time with all these characters again is something I never thought we’d ever experience, let alone all together at once. It really was the perfect example of doing everything right that The Flash movie did wrong…. which is a film I don’t necessarily hate. It had some lovely moments…. the scene with the mother at the end, some nice moments with Keaton & I thought Sasha Calle was very likeable as Supergirl…. however, the time of the movie was all over the place. Aside from the miscasting of Ezra, it just felt…. rushed.

User Comment Image

No Way Home felt exactly the opposite. It was paced perfectly & felt like a real genuine love letter & a beautiful homage to the older movies, instead of a Frankensteins monster of a movie.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/18/2024, 4:03 PM
And it showed. Lot of the movie looked too artificial. But COVID
Gambito
Gambito - 10/18/2024, 4:03 PM
Loved the movie but it def was blue screen overload, also in some scenes they don’t even hide the fact that they’re talking to stand ins. Tbf the special effects for the most part were fantastic
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 10/18/2024, 4:03 PM
Also, I don’t get the criticism of Holland as Spider-Man. I mean, yes, I’ll admit I do prefer both Maguire & Garfield in the roles, personally, but Holland brings his own “Ferris Bueller, Marty McFly style to the character, which I really love! It’s perfect for Marvel ensemble movies in my humble opinion.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 10/18/2024, 4:06 PM
We can tell, Tom...we can tell.
Deckacards
Deckacards - 10/18/2024, 4:10 PM
I love Holland as Spidey. However...this is one of those things that bother me about some portrayals. Peter Parker is anything but bubbly and perky and quick-walking. He has always been overly thoughtful and swings through NY as he ruminates on thoughts and concerns. I can understand a high-school age Peter deviating from that traditional characterization, but I hope Tom begins to mature Peter into the character we've known for decades, one who is, at times, slowed by the burdens of his conscience and the thoughts that constantly plague him.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/18/2024, 4:10 PM
I never noticed to be honest. With the exception of the action sequences like in the bridge or inside the Mirror Dimension, the rest seemed organic, natural.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/18/2024, 4:25 PM

It was a great movie. Nitpicking over how it looked is silly. Covid screwed up everything.

Thanks China.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder