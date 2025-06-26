Original SPIDER-MAN Trilogy Returning To Theaters - With SPIDER-MAN 2.1 Set To Make Its Theatrical Debut

It's been announced today that the original Spider-Man trilogy is returning to theaters next year, with a 4K version of Spider-Man 2.1 set to swing to the big screen (at last). Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Source: Variety

Variety has revealed that the original Spider-Man trilogy will swing back into theaters later this year, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment. This comes just over a year after Sony Pictures re-released all the web-slinger's movies to celebrate Columbia Pictures' 100th anniversary.

The biggest news from this announcement is that we're getting a 4K version of Spider-Man 2.1, the extended cut of the 2004 movie. Released on DVD in 2007, the cut included an additional eight minutes of never-before-seen footage and is widely considered the best version of Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man will screen on September 26, with Spider-Man 2.1 following on September 27 before wrapping up with Spider-Man 3 on September 28. There will be an encore presentation on October 3, October 4, and October 5, and tickets on sale on July 25. 

"The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations," said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment. "At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones."

During 2024's re-release, Spider-Man grossed $683,000, Spider-Man 2 made $809,000, and Spider-Man 3 netted $760,000.

Set two years after the events of the first movie, Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker against the villainous Doctor Octopus. However, he also had to deal with a crisis of confidence, which saw him lose his powers and, briefly, declare he was "Spider-Man No More!" 

While all this was happening, Harry Osborn was out for the web-slinger's blood and eventually unmasked his best friend, setting the stage for what would prove to be a largely disappointing clash in Spider-Man 3

The movie made $789 million during its original release and holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As noted, Spider-Man 2 also received a rare director's cut on DVD titled Spider-Man 2.1, which included quite a few extra scenes, including J.K. Simmons donning Spidey's suit as J. Jonah Jameson.

"A groundbreaking, epic masterpiece, Spider-Man 2 sees Sam Raimi continue to make great use of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic stories to deliver the rare perfect sequel," we said in our review of the theatrical version a few years ago. 

If you need a reminder, or have never seen the Spider-Man 2 extended cut (really?), you can watch the trailer below.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/26/2025, 11:12 AM
Will definitley pay to see the 2nd one
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/26/2025, 11:12 AM
That extended train fight was peak.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2025, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2025, 11:13 AM
Despite being 18 years since the trilogy concluded, it's still by far the best cinematic adaption of the character.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/26/2025, 11:30 AM
@TheJok3r -

You are very correct sir!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/26/2025, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/26/2025, 12:16 PM
@GeneralZod - nobody did web-slinging like Raimi.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/26/2025, 12:18 PM
@GeneralZod - I have the Spiderman movie poster where you can see the World Trade Center in his eyes.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/26/2025, 11:32 AM
Man, those were the days . . . Blade, X-Men, Blade II, Spider-Man, X2, Spider-Man 2, Batman Begins . . . what a time to be alive.
Battinson
Battinson - 6/26/2025, 11:39 AM
@Clintthahamster - my childhood in a nutshell
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/26/2025, 11:46 AM
@Battinson - My childhood was taping Incredible Hulk TV movies and begging my folks to let me get Dolph Lundgren's Punisher on demand. It was bleak, BLEAK, I tell ya! (we also had Burton's Batman, tho, so not all bad!)
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2025, 11:58 AM
@Clintthahamster - I will never forget new years eve 1999. Everyone was eagerly waiting for the world to end due to the Y2K psy-op and at 11:30pm, I was like, "Whatever, I'm gonna watch Blade for the tenth time this year" and then I totally forgot about new years.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/26/2025, 12:20 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Sounds better than my Y2K NYE, getting drunk at the Greek place on the square, then calling my ex-girlfriend on a payphone at midnight.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/26/2025, 11:33 AM
The first Spider-Man film is still the greatest superhero movie ever made and my personal favorite
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/26/2025, 11:39 AM
I'll be there!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/26/2025, 11:52 AM
Can't wait to see this in 4k on the big screen.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/26/2025, 11:52 AM
Spider-Man 2 is still Top 5 of best superhero films of all time.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/26/2025, 12:17 PM
@kylo0607 - absolutely incredible.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/26/2025, 12:16 PM
Spiderman 2 remains a top 5 CBM for me, and Raimi's Spiderman remains the best iteration of the character. Raimi's web-slinging is incredible. Those long-sweeping shots through the city are iconic. And Aunt May's speech to Peter about Spiderman being important is one of the single greatest scenes in CBM history.
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/26/2025, 12:19 PM
User Comment Image

