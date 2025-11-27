Spider-Man Swings Into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Expresses DCU Thanks

Happy Thanksgiving!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York City today, and Spider-Man was front and centre! The wall-crawler was one of the most eye-catching floats on display, and looked positively spectacular.

It's fitting that Spidey be highlighted as it's an exciting time for the character. On the comic book front, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is on the horizon. Next year will also see the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters, along with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 on Disney+.

Looking even further into the future, we have Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and a rumoured reunion for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in Avengers: Secret Wars.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to social media to write, "First Superman float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, 1940. Today I'm grateful for all the fans out there who have supported all of us at DC Studios over the past three years (!)"

"This job is fun in and of itself, telling new stories with some of the world's most iconic characters - but you make it all the better with your love, support, laughter and insights. Thank you!" the Man of Tomorrow helmer concluded.

It's been a successful year for the DCU, as Superman will end 2025 as its highest-grossing superhero movie. And, despite some disappointment from fans, Peacemaker Season 2 was another critical hit for the studio when it premiered on HBO Max in August.

2026 will see the release of Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, with Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II both set to begin shooting.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Man of Tomorrow follows on July 9, 2027.