SPIDER-NOIR: Details On CCXP Presence Revealed - Could A New Trailer For Nic Cage-Led Series Swing Online?

CCXP takes place in São Paulo, Brazil next weekend, and it's now been confirmed that Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series will have a presence at the event.

A panel for the show hasn't been announced, but there will be an interactive display. This means we'll likely get at least some new content from the show, even if it's just a CCXP-exclusive poster. A new trailer isn't outside the realm of possibility either, and it's shaping up to be a busy weekend between that and a possible Supergirl sneak peek.

For those of you lucky enough to be heading to CCXP, here's what you can expect from Spider-Noir on the show floor:

Prepare to cross the boundaries of time and dive into the world of Spider-Noir! Here, you’ll be transported to 1930s New York, a place where justice wears a trench coat and truths hide in the shadows. Upon entering the alley, your photo will be taken at the entrance. These images will become the main headline of the Daily Bugle, turning you into part of the investigative plot that shapes the Spider-Noir universe. The experience happens in sessions of 30 people, divided into 3 groups of 10 participants, each with 7 minutes to explore the alley and complete their mission. And there’s more: Amazon Prime members unlock exclusive perks. In addition to early booking, they may be randomly selected to enter a secret, unprecedented CCXP experience: the Alcove, a hidden 1930s-inspired themed bar with live music and an atmosphere straight out of the Noir comics. Three Prime members and their guests will be selected to access this exclusive experience through a personalized voucher handed out randomly at the activation entrance.

Nicolas Cage leads Spider-Noir, but it will be Ben Reilly under the mask, not Peter Parker. That's already caused a bit of a stir among comic book fans, as this Spider-Man is meant to be a Peter Parker Variant; Ben Reilly is, of course, Peter's clone in the comics (a.k.a. the Scarlet Spider).

A 30-second teaser for the show did leak online over the summer, and looked a little like a fan film, so only time will tell whether Spider-Noir will surprise us or be another Sony-produced disappointment.

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners, while Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie), Amy Aquino (Bosch) Andrew Robinson, (Hellraiser), Kai Caster (Yellowstone), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.