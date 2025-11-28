James Gunn Shares Updates On DCU Slate And THE BATMAN PART II; Hints At SUPERGIRL Trailer Release

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared updates on the DCU slate heading into 2026, and reveals how work is progressing on Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II. Plus, will Supergirl's trailer land soon?

By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

We're approaching three years since DC Studios first announced the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. A lot has changed since then, but James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered three critical hits with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker

2026 is shaping up to be another big year for the DCU. Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface are all on the way, and production will begin on Man of Tomorrow and the Elseworlds movie, The Batman Part II, in the first half of the year. 

Responding to a fan on social media about what an average day as DC Studios co-CEO looks like, Gunn shared an update on all of those projects. 

"The fun of the job is there is no average day!" the filmmaker wrote. "The majority of days currently are spent prepping Man of Tomorrow - storyboarding [and] department meetings [and] scouting [and] casting, interspersed with going over cuts of Supergirl [and] Lanterns, discussing marketing on all the projects, reading [and] making notes on new scripts."

Gunn added that he's "supporting the Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly, waiting for [the first] cut of Clayface (can't wait!), okaying designs for all kinds of stuff, [and] I'm sure many things I'm forgetting."

Later, Gunn liked a post talking about the Supergirl trailer, leaving many fans convinced that it's going to be with us imminently. As a reminder, the movie is set to have a presence at the upcoming CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, which takes place between December 4 - December 7.

With that in mind, it seems likely that we will get a Supergirl sneak peek sooner rather than later. However, with this being Thanksgiving weekend, we wouldn't bet on it dropping before Hollywood is back to work (which will be early next week after the holiday). 

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

