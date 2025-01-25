YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Clip Reveals New Origin Story; Official Release Schedule Revealed

Marvel Animation has released the first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man clip and it features the fateful moment Peter Parker is bitten by the spider. We also have an updated release schedule for you.

By JoshWilding - Jan 25, 2025 04:01 AM EST
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is now just a few days away from arriving on Disney+ and, in this first clip from the Marvel Animation series, the young Peter Parker acquires his amazing powers!

Midtown High has been destroyed and as Peter gets to know Nico Minoru, a spider crawls up his back and bites the back of his neck. There's no science exhibit in sight and another departure from the comics is the future superhero being bitten on the neck rather than his hand. 

However, this mirrors 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man where Peter was also bitten there while talking to Gwen Stacy. 

Interestingly, the spider appears to escape on the backpack of another student; could that be Miles Morales or another character who will gain their own spectacular abilities? We'll have to wait and see. 

Marvel Studios has also shared an official release schedule for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, confirming we're getting a two-episode premiere on January 29 followed by three episodes on February 5, another three on February 12, and a two-part finale on February 19.

That means fans will get to enjoy the 10-episode series across just four weeks, a far more palatable option than the show being spread out over two and a half months. As for those episode titles, you'll no doubt notice some big nods to the comics, starting with "Amazing Fantasy."

Check out the first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man clip below and stay tuned for our review next week. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/25/2025, 4:53 AM
New Origin story??

Ooh, when I read that, I thought maybe they changed it him being @&@%% by a spider.

I'll leave now

For [frick]s sake
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/25/2025, 5:01 AM
Whats whit this Nintendo DS cutscene looking animation...This looks awful...just fix Norman Osborn .América Is reborn we dont accept this kind of stuff anymore
Muroh123
Muroh123 - 1/25/2025, 5:23 AM
So are they just going to erase Uncle Ben from his origin story? Peter's new origin is that he lives in a single-parent household lol
Toecutter
Toecutter - 1/25/2025, 5:56 AM
@Muroh123 - I know, right? It's such a stupid way to handle it. I understand that people got tired of it, and we don't have to see it again, but they just basically erased him from existence. The video game handled it the best.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/25/2025, 6:05 AM
@Muroh123 - Nope, Ben factors into the story and why Peter is Spider-Man.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/25/2025, 5:23 AM
Tries to help her. 5 seconds later she calls peter rude. Typical western women nowadays.

