YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Jeff Tramell Defends Show, 'Give It A Chance'

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Jeff Tramell Defends Show, 'Give It A Chance'

Spider-Man's new animated series releases very soon, and showrunner Jeff Tramell is asking fans to give the show a chance before they decide not to watch it at all.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 27, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: TechRadar

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the newest animated show to feature the Web Slinger, has had mixed reactions from fans ahead of the release. On just about every major social media platform, someone is talking about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Some Spidey fans are, of course, very excited for the upcoming show. However, there are equally vocal, or maybe more vocal fans that are very critical of the upcoming series. Both the excitement and the criticisms increased after the trailer was released which you can watch below. 

One of the most common criticisms of the show and the teaser surround its animation style. Looking at the comments on YouTube, it’s clear that not everyone is on board with the show’s unique style with other users criticizing more specific things like Spider-Man wearing a mask to hide his identity while wearing fingerless gloves that would leave his fingerprints everywhere he goes and more. 

The showrunner of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has spoken with TechRadar to defend the show and ask fans to give it a chance before writing it off completely. He wants those that have been put off by the animation style to watch the show itself instead of skip it based on the trailer.

We wanted to set the show apart [from other Spider-Man animated shows]. Regardless of how you feel about the show, you have to there's nothing that looks like it. There's no Spider-Man that looks like our Spider Man. I think it's important to have one that's ours, and that feels unique [and] very much of its own thing. So, we really wanted to find something that set us apart from everything else, and kind of drives audiences towards us. So if you see our Spider-Man in a line-up, you're like 'that's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'.

He is definitely correct when he says there is no other Spider-Man show that looks like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing is up to fans to decide. He continued by saying the following:

I think our style grows on you. So, I would say 'give it a chance'. I know there were a lot of initial thoughts about how it looked in the two minute teaser, but I'll also say that teaser is super cut up. Once the show comes out, you'll see those scenes don't play in the way that they play in that trailer. So, just give it a shot, watch it, and let it grow on you. If it doesn't, that's fine, too. I love our look and I think everyone else who gives it a shot will do as well.”

Tramell, like any artist, wants even the dissenters and those who have already been given a bad taste in their mouth by the trailer to give the show a chance. However, if it ends up not growing on viewers, he understands and is still proud of his creation. 

Interestingly, Tramell did not choose to comment on the decision to race swap Norman and Harry Osborn, a major talking point online for critics of the show. 

Regardless of whether viewers like or dislike the show, Marvel and Disney have already doubled down on it, as it was recently revealed that the show has been greenlit for not only a second, but a third season as well. 

Just before that, the show’s very interesting release schedule was confirmed with episodes one and two premiering January 29th, episodes three, four, and five, airing February 5th, episodes six, seven, and eight airing on February 12th, and episodes nine and ten finishing off the first season on February 19th. It’s a very different release schedule, but it seems to be getting more praise than other aspects of the show. 

Despite criticism from fans, the critic's first reactions have been almost entirely positive.

What do you think of Spidey’s upcoming animated adventure? Let me know in the comments!

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 And 3 Officially In The Works; New Hot Toys Figure Revealed
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 And 3 Officially In The Works; New Hot Toys Figure Revealed
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Clip Reveals New Origin Story; Official Release Schedule Revealed
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Clip Reveals New Origin Story; Official Release Schedule Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/27/2025, 2:01 PM
phuck u
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:03 PM
This show is trash.

Feige sucks.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 2:05 PM
I'll give it a chance when you stop recycling Peter Parker and give me Miles Morales.

For [frick]s sake

#MilesMorales
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:19 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Peter is the star.

I'm sure Miles is incoming.

But he should be a supporting character.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 2:29 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Mate, really? Supporting?

You and I are about to have a tiff.

Supporting, you mean you think he cannot lead?

Tell me it ain't so
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/27/2025, 2:05 PM
No coincidence Peter is a minority demographic in this show. Just can't help themselves. Its like me doing a show and just putting Italian people in it with one other to make it not look so obvious
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 1/27/2025, 2:14 PM
@AllsNotGood - ok and?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/27/2025, 2:15 PM
@KaptainKhaos - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:20 PM
@KaptainKhaos -

He said a full idea.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/27/2025, 2:06 PM
I'll give it a chance, but it's a bit lame to have a showrunner asking people to watch it.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 1/27/2025, 2:07 PM
Doesn’t look too great, I still want Spider-Man ‘98
kazuma
kazuma - 1/27/2025, 2:09 PM
I don't like the animation style or the idea behind the show. So no.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:12 PM
Why should we give it a chance?

What are its pros and cons?

I can't think of one pro.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/27/2025, 2:12 PM
No thanks
User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 1/27/2025, 2:15 PM
I hate the animation style but I'll give the first episode a shot
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/27/2025, 2:15 PM
"Once the show comes out, you'll see those scenes don't play in the way that they play in that trailer."

It's not how they play, but how they look. I get it wants to emulate the comics, but something feels off. I will give it a chance though, but not because he says so.
jratz
jratz - 1/27/2025, 2:16 PM
Nah.Give us Spider-Man '98
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:22 PM
Don't watch this on Disney+.

The filmmakers and Feige and the rest of Disney hate you.
grif
grif - 1/27/2025, 2:23 PM
nope


DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 2:25 PM
User Comment Image

Stop the Swaps
Order66
Order66 - 1/27/2025, 2:26 PM
I’ll watch it just because it’s part of the MCU multiverse.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 1/27/2025, 2:27 PM
"What about my uncle? Did you give him a chance?! Did YOU!?"

Sorry, couldn't help myself. lol
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 2:27 PM
"while wearing fingerless gloves that would leave his fingerprints everywhere he goes and more. "

Don't your fingerprints need to be in the system, for it to matter?
Has peter parker ever been arrested?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/27/2025, 2:28 PM
I’m looking forward to this a lot. Love spiderman and the release schedule being a mini binge sounds fun. I also think the animation looks fine. Spectacular had underwhelming animation (and designs) and it was still great.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 2:28 PM
Lol @ these comments
Is there an organized hate Disney campaign i don't know about?
Guys your presidential candidate won. Give the agenda a rest already and let us go back to enjoying entertainment
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/27/2025, 2:30 PM

I am glad they made Norman Osborn Green Goblin black. I am sick of seeing him be white for 65 years.

Whitey….. yuck!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 2:31 PM
Obviously they didn't want to use Tom Holland and give Sony a cut. This could have easily bridged the gap from beginning to Homecoming. Instead they thought it'd be smart to make a bunch of shit up and use cheap cgi instead of hand drawing. You wanna know what would have made this look comic accurate? IF YOU [frick]ING DREW IT

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder