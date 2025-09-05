Mark Ruffalo "Can't Wait" To Work With Jon Bernthal In SPIDER-MAN 4; Letitia Wright Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Mark Ruffalo &quot;Can't Wait&quot; To Work With Jon Bernthal In SPIDER-MAN 4; Letitia Wright Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Despite playing coy about his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mark Ruffalo has expressed excitement about potentially sharing the screen with The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal. You can learn more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 04:09 PM EST

MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo is currently doing the rounds to promote his new HBO series, Task, and seems unable to escape questions about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trades have reported that he'll reprise his role as The Hulk in the movie, which is as good as confirmation. 

However, neither Sony Pictures nor Marvel Studios has made an official cast announcement, possibly explaining why Ruffalo is playing coy in interviews. 

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the Avengers: Endgame star, and despite refusing to confirm anything, he did express excitement to potentially work with Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal. 

"If I’m doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I’ll know it’s real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, [Laughs] who just adores him," Ruffalo said. "I can’t wait to work with him, he’s so funny and he’s such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I’m really excited to meet him, I’ve never met him!"

When Entertainment Weekly spoke with the Hulk actor, he once again avoided saying anything too definitive about his MCU future. 

"You know, that's not confirmed!" he said. "I can't speak on that. I have no idea or right to do it at this moment in time. Maybe down the line, if that does come to be, we can have that conversation in a deeper way."

As we write this, no one has asked Ruffalo why he wasn't among the actors announced for Avengers: Doomsday earlier this year. Still, based on the way he's handling these Spider-Man: Brand New Day queries, we wouldn't bank on him having much to say. 

In other MCU news, Flip Your Wig spoke with Letitia Wright about her role in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor confirmed earlier today that she's finished shooting her role in the movie, and has now teased a new Black Panther costume for Shuri. 

"It fits really nice. It looks really special. [It’s changed] a little bit," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star revealed. "It looks great."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. As for Avengers: Doomsday, that's heading to theaters on December 18, 2026. 

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Shooting Scene With The Punisher And A Mysterious Ally Battling [SPOILER]
Related:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Shooting Scene With The Punisher And A Mysterious Ally Battling [SPOILER]
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Mark Ruffalo Breaks His Silence On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Return
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Mark Ruffalo Breaks His Silence On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 4:21 PM
MCU Hulk is terrible. Keep Ruffalo and see what happens

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 9/5/2025, 4:26 PM
I wonder if the Hulk will pluck the Punisher in this movie like it was mentioned in that Hulk comic.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2025, 4:45 PM
I like some of his movies but Ruffalo is a Nutjob
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/5/2025, 4:48 PM
@narrow290 - Total loon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 4:46 PM
Yeah he’s in BND but he obviously can’t say , he learned his lesson from last time lol…

?si=FIYHhQi3UnMaezPA

Both Holland & Ruffalo in the same film seems like a disaster waiting to happen in regards to spoilers but they seem to be handling it well so far.

Given Banner’s current status quo , I could see him perhaps being a professor in Peters college without obviously remembering who he is during which they bond for their love of science & such but perhaps he finds himself in the villains crosshairs which causes him to revert back to Savage Hulk and go a rampage that Frank and Spidey have to stop…

After that , he teams up with the others to take down the baddie successfully which could be fun but we’ll see!!.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/5/2025, 4:48 PM
This movie will probably hit $1b at the box office. Especially if they tease a half decent Hulk. Punisher didnt help the DD series in terms of ratings but who knows.

We need a DD cameo right?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder