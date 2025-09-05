Mark Ruffalo "Can't Wait" To Work With Jon Bernthal In SPIDER-MAN 4; Letitia Wright Teases AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo is currently doing the rounds to promote his new HBO series, Task, and seems unable to escape questions about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trades have reported that he'll reprise his role as The Hulk in the movie, which is as good as confirmation.

However, neither Sony Pictures nor Marvel Studios has made an official cast announcement, possibly explaining why Ruffalo is playing coy in interviews.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the Avengers: Endgame star, and despite refusing to confirm anything, he did express excitement to potentially work with Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal.

"If I’m doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I’ll know it’s real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, [Laughs] who just adores him," Ruffalo said. "I can’t wait to work with him, he’s so funny and he’s such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I’m really excited to meet him, I’ve never met him!"

When Entertainment Weekly spoke with the Hulk actor, he once again avoided saying anything too definitive about his MCU future.

"You know, that's not confirmed!" he said. "I can't speak on that. I have no idea or right to do it at this moment in time. Maybe down the line, if that does come to be, we can have that conversation in a deeper way."

As we write this, no one has asked Ruffalo why he wasn't among the actors announced for Avengers: Doomsday earlier this year. Still, based on the way he's handling these Spider-Man: Brand New Day queries, we wouldn't bank on him having much to say.

In other MCU news, Flip Your Wig spoke with Letitia Wright about her role in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor confirmed earlier today that she's finished shooting her role in the movie, and has now teased a new Black Panther costume for Shuri.

"It fits really nice. It looks really special. [It’s changed] a little bit," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star revealed. "It looks great."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. As for Avengers: Doomsday, that's heading to theaters on December 18, 2026.